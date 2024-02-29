Icon Announces 60-Pounds’ More Useful Load For Its A5 Amphibian LSA

Icon Aircraft announced yesterday (Feb. 27) it has increased the maximum gross weight of its A5 amphibian, and as a result, its useful load is now 490 pounds – a boost of 60 pounds. All 2024 model A5s include the gross weight increase, as well as the previously-optional four-blade E-Props lightweight propeller. The weight increase can also be retrofitted to existing A5s, according to Icon.

Icon said the weight increase equates to two hours’ additional endurance (fuel burn is five gallons per hour), “or the ability to carry more baggage or heavier passengers.” In addition to additional weight savings compared with the older three-blade prop, the new E-Props propeller improves ground takeoff performance by 21 percent, according to the Vacaville, California-based manufacturer.

Jerry Meyer, Icon CEO, said, “In response to feedback from our owners and prospective customers, we elected to undertake further research and development to test the airframe and fully understand what we needed to do to increase useful load. The solution is a reinforcement of our commitment to innovation. And a 60-pound increase is significant, especially in the [light sport aircraft] category.”

Pricing for the 2024 Icon A5 Limited Edition starts at $409,000. Garmin G3X TouchTM avionics are available as an upgrade.