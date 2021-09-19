SpaceX’s Resilience Crew Dragon capsule splashed down safely in the Atlantic off Cape Canaveral Saturday evening, capping a three-day orbital mission carrying an all-civilian crew. The Inspiration4 mission, with space rookies Commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski, orbited the planet as high as 400 miles. “Thanks so much SpaceX, that was a heck of a ride for us and we’re just getting started!” Isaacman said from the spacecraft as recovery boats raced toward it.

Isaacman, a billionaire businessman, paid for the flight and used it as a fundraiser for St. Jude, a hospital for child cancer patients. The flight raised more than $50 million in individual donations and Isaacman is chipping in another $100 million of his own. Pilot Proctor became the first black female to fly a spacecraft and Arceneaux became the youngest astronaut. It was the third successful crewed mission for SpaceX and the capsule was previously used in the first mission.