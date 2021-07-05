The Israeli air force has successfully tested an airborne laser system that quickly dispatched drones in flight. The system, built by the air force with Elbit Systems, is mounted on a Cessna Caravan and easily blasted all the drones it encountered on the test. Israel tweeted it is “among the first countries in the world to demonstrate such capabilities” and of course there is video.

Elbit Systems said the system found, tracked and engaged drones “at various ranges and altitudes.” On the Caravan, the laser is mounted on the side of the fuselage and the cabin is packed with all the gear needed to track and target the drones. Israel left no doubt that it’s the tip of the iceberg. “This is the first phase in a multi-year program to develop an advanced airborne laser system that will add another layer to Israel’s multi-tier defense array, complementing the capabilities of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow systems,” the Israeli defense ministry said.