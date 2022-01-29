The FAA and NTSB are investigating a Jan. 22 tail strike that appears to have resulted from evasive action taken by the crew of JetBlue A320 at an uncontrolled airport in Hayden, Colorado. The FAA has confirmed the tail strike and that it’s investigating. The NTSB is classifying it as an accident and is calling the damage “substantial.” The Aviation Safety Network is reporting the incident happened when the JetBlue crew spotted a King Air 350 on final for the opposite end of the runway on which they were nearing takeoff speed. “The aircraft became airborne in a hard right-hand banking turn and climbed away to the right of the runway,” the publication reported. “The flight climbed to FL310 and the flight crew decided to divert to Denver International Airport, Colorado, where it landed safely ….”
Aviation Safety Network says the King Air was about three miles out when the A320 started its takeoff roll and the two planes passed within about a half-mile of each other. The other airplane is owned and operated by an Oklahoma television service provider. Hayden-Yampa Valley is the airport that serves airlines and large business jets for those going to the Steamboat Springs resort area, about 120 miles northwest of Denver. It’s a CTAF airport with a Unicom frequency (123.00). Instrument approaches are handled by Denver Center. Weather at the time of the incident was cloudy with calm winds and a temperature of about 14 degrees F.
I don’t understand. What did they hit?
“Hayden-Yampa Valley is the airport that serves airlines and large business jets for those going to the Steamboat Springs resort area, about 200 miles northeast of Denver. ”
Hayden/Steamboat Springs/Yampa Valley (HDN) is 124 miles NORTHWEST of Denver
It seems like the pilot raised the nose too high during rotation, striking the tail on the runway.
I thought that at first too. But from the video, it appeared that they were airborne already? So did they hit the airport beacon? (Although the impact seems harder than what a beacon would make.)
On another note, I wonder if this was overreaction? (No pun intended. (“Over Rotation.”)) A thousand years ago I was back taxing in a Cessna on the runway at KTAD for departure. After I was about half way down the runway, another aircraft (another Cessna) was coming at us on take off. (IIRC, we were monitoring the CTAF (“Unicom” at the time) and he – a local – never reported.) I could have taxied into the grass. And, upon reflection, maybe I should have. But the runway was wide enough that I simply moved over to the right, and he moved over to his right and it wasn’t close. I mean, we pass each other with about 5 feet between us in cars coming at us at speed. So a half mile separation in the report above seems like plenty of room to maneuver without going to extremes.