A Swedish company has unabashedly adopted the pop culture name synonymous with flying cars and is now taking orders for what might be a viable personal eVTOL. The production model Jetson One was unveiled last week and the 12 ultralight and drone-like single-seat aircraft being built in 2022 have already been sold at the introductory price of $92,000. The company’s brazen adoption of the name of the iconic space age cartoon family made popular in the 1960s is also reflected in its mission statement. “Our mission is to make flight available to everyone,” the company said in its news release. “The Jetson ONE is an electric helicopter that you can own and fly. We intend to make everyone a pilot.”
The actual operation of the aircraft blurs the line between passenger and pilot, however. The occupant steers and decides how fast to go (up to a limit of about 50 knots) but the computer looks after mundane details like keeping it in the flight envelope and away from objects thanks to a suite of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors. Like a drone, the aircraft will automatically hands-free hover over a point. Endurance is about 20 minutes. Because it’s an ultralight, no certificate is required. The Jetson has eight motors and rotors and can fly with one motor out. If things get more serious than that, a ballistic parachute is standard equipment. It comes as a 50 percent kit that has “detailed build instructions” but the company doesn’t say how long it takes to complete.
Dr. Moller has been trying to build and market one of these things for decades … and suddenly a Swedish company beats him to it ???
Hmmm … my birthday is coming up.
With the whirling blade of death inches away from the cockpit and of course open to all nearby spectators, lets see how long it take for a major amputation. Why is “safety” always stressed in aviation and then so blatantly ignored for the “New Technology”?
Absolutely love your comment: “whirling blades of death..” Made me laugh out loud! Good going!
“With the whirling blade of death inches away from the cockpit and of course open to all nearby spectators”
Not much different from a light twin, really, or perhaps a “traditional” helicopter…
Once again, an inspiring, magical video of these personal drones with exhilarating music in the background. I think it’s pretty clear now that the personal drone industry wants to mask how god-awful LOUD these things are. A small, whiny drone is annoying enough. Four or six heavily loaded disks moving one or two fat butts around will be beyond reason.
The camera drone does far more maneuvering than the product itself.
The cynical part of me sees a lot of marketing and camera-hype to pump up a ‘meh’ product. I would much rather see a video that uses a fixed camera and has the machine do all the flying around to demonstrate its capabilities.
Simple question: how do you get insurance?
Arthur, why bother with reality? After the pilot is killed by the “whirling blades of death…” (see Roger the Dodger’s comment) he/she won’t need insurance, except maybe burial! 🙂
No problemo … the flyer’s legs are wrapped around the HV battery so he’ll be self-immolated in any substantive crash ?
By paying the premium to the insurance company of course.
Now if the insurance company’s choose to not offer insurance at an affordable price, then the federal government can step in. Like they do with flood insurance.
Unlicensed pilots flying “blades of death” into highly populated areas? I doubt if the federal government is going to subsidize WMD’s.
I would order one today if it had a range twice the current 20 minutes. 20 minutes has to be on a perfect day with a 160 lb occupant (notice I didnt say pilot) which Im guessing puts yo more in the 10-15 min range.
How high would you have to be for the ballistic parachute to do anything? The video doesn’t show him more than 50 feet above the ground.