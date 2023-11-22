L2 Teams With Klatt Works On HUD-Like Tech For Smoke Emergencies

L2 Aviation, self-described as a supplier of engineering, certification, installation and manufacturing services, announced earlier this week it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with California-based Klatt Works to further develop the latter’s Smoke Assured Vision Enhanced Display (SAVED) system for aircraft.

SAVED is a wearable safety device that incorporates a type of virtual-reality-goggle technology into conventional aircraft oxygen masks to enable flight crews to maneuver and navigate when smoke restricts their view of the outside environment and the instrument panel. According to the L2 announcement, SAVED consists of a see-through display in front of the pilot’s eyes inside the oxygen mask that displays head-up avionics symbology and nose-camera video. “This allows the aircrew to aviate during an extreme smoke emergency with required visual references to land or ditch the aircraft,” according to L2’s release.

The initial target market for the system (projected pricing information not released) includes operators of Boeing 737s and 787s, Airbus A320s and A330s, and Gulfstream G650s and G550s. Tony Bailey, L2 Aviation COO, said, “The Klatt Works SAVED system brings an unparalleled level of safety to the cockpit and we could not be prouder to be part of the team to help certify the system for use in the global aircraft industry.”