Letting It Slide

Russ Niles
Scrapping airplanes is a big business and while some parts can be salvaged and resold, the reality is most are reduced to their elemental origins. Part of the process is making everything safe and that means disabling all the emergency equipment. The most expedient way to do that is to let them do their thing and Aircraft End Of Life Solutions immortalized the decommissioning of an emergency door slide.

