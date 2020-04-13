Letting It Slide

Scrapping airplanes is a big business and while some parts can be salvaged and resold, the reality is most are reduced to their elemental origins. Part of the process is making everything safe and that means disabling all the emergency equipment. The most expedient way to do that is to let them do their thing and Aircraft End Of Life Solutions immortalized the decommissioning of an emergency door slide.
In the parking lot? Really? 🙂
Must have missed something here – meaning – was this humorous?
Sounds just like the guy who was laughing when a jet blast blew a T hanger down.
Ughhh
Yeah, that’s what I was thinking. I fail to see any humor in this. Kind of like “funniest home videos.” I don’t understand the humor of someone seriously getting hurt, or, even the potential. It’s just not funny.
Oh the self righteousness!
And stay off my lawn you rabblerousers
Guess there’s no hope for me….I found it both interesting & amusing. And except for the fiberglass casing there isn’t a whole lot of exposed hard stuff to cause any major injury.
I’m with you, John W. This wasn’t their first slide deployment – it’s part of their business. They set this one up for the cameras, and the guy pulling the rip cord seemed to know exactly what he was doing and exactly what the beast going to do.
My 11 yo son would give anything to have ridden on that beast!