Lockheed Martin is dipping a toe in the sea of electric aircraft offerings with “major investment” in the ground effect sea skimming Regent Seaglider. The unusual application has gathered a reported 400 orders, mostly from airlines that have a lot of short island-hopping routes. But Lockheed Martin, one of the world’s largest defense contractors, sees a new role for the 12-seat machine. As the U.S. intensifies efforts to curb China’s ambitions in the Pacific, the market may be ripe for a sea skimming assault vehicle.
“We see defense strategy evolving toward an island-hopping force featuring agile, affordable, and distributed craft,” Regent founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer said in a news release. “This investment is a strong signal that seagliders can fill this immediate need in the high-priority missions faced by our Department of Defense. Lockheed Martin’s expertise and resources will be invaluable as we work together to adapt seagliders for defense use cases that are critically important to national security.”
They are the opposite of stealth.
They will need to be constantly throwing out very strong radar wave forward just to try and miss obstacles. Not sure that you would want something that is broadcasting continuously on a ‘clandestine’ mission.
Howard Hughes spirit/ghost/memory might be smiling.
What goes around comes around! the Soviet Union (Evil Empire) developed some extremely large and very fuel inefficient craft like these. Called WIG (wing in ground effect) machines. To be built by ship builders AFAIK. Also called the Caspian Sea Monsters.
History repeating itself. Imagine taking a 15 pound Pelican (because his beak can hold more than his belly can :)) at 150 knots right in the face!
It’s an electric ekranoplan. Like Yogi Berra said “It’s deja vu all over again.”
It works great in smooth water. How is it going to perform in 6+ foot waves?
What’s the point of electric? Nonstarter.
Exactly – one of the points of electric is no starter motor required.
Agreed, Dennis.
If this was a good/viable business model they would already be plying the seas with proper piston or turbine engines.
I see it as an answer to a question nobody asked, other than the Soviets (and got an answer of ‘No’), but it would be cool. With a petrol burning engine.
Unclear on the advantages that this might offer as an assault vehicle or weapon. Large, slow, limited maneuverability and easy to spot.
YGBSM !!! At first, I thought this was an April Fool’s joke. Maybe it IS ??
Other than for limited use in small numbers by special ops guys, this is a nutty idea.