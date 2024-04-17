Marine Aviator Of The Year A Drone Pilot

The Marine Corps’ top pilot for 2024 never leaves the ground. For the first time, a drone pilot, Maj. Shane Gentry, has been named the Corps’ Marine Aviator of the Year. He was also named recipient of the Alfred A. Cunningham Award by the Marine Corp Aviation Association. Gentry is a member of the Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 and has flown the RQ-21, RQ-7 B and MQ-9A. “It’s a great honor, it’s humbling—absolutely pioneering for the Marine Corps unmanned community,” he told USNI News.
Gentry said he chose drones after graduation 10 years ago because they were the “most deployed” units. He said since he began, drones have become increasingly important to operations of all kinds. “We’re not coming to take like manned aviation jobs,” he said. “If anything, we’re enhancing lethality of the aviation enterprise. We’re enhancing survivability of the manned aircraft, we’re enhancing their roles and duties in aviation. So we are an enhancing aspect of Marine Corps aviation.”
Seems to me that mixing drone pilots with ‘real’ pilots in consideration for such a prestigious award is not a good idea. While both are ‘aviation’ related and their missions are important, there’s a big difference between them. This young man isn’t risking his life sitting in a real cockpit flying a F-35 from the deck of a ship at night in stormy weather. He might fall out of his chair but that’s it 🙂 . I don’t know how the USMC organizes its drone ops but in the USAF, many times a drone pilot is on the other side of the world going home at night. There ought to be two awards; his wings reflect the distinction that he’s a drone pilot vs ‘real’ pilot so … why not have two awards? I’m sure I’ll be attacked for this position but … so be it.
No argument here. I agree completely that there should be two aviation awards with a clear distinction between outstanding manned and outstanding unmanned accomplishments. The two categories do not represent equal skill sets and cannot be objectively evaluated against one another from a physical or mental standpoint.
Agreed. Two different skill sets completely and different risk factors.
I agree with your logic, but I think your sarcasm dilutes your persuasiveness.
The drone pilots do most of our war fighting in today’s environment saving the fighter pilots having to do some of the high threat missions. When I did 4 short tours in Nam, I had to dodge over 100 Sam’s and lots of AAA. I would had preferred that a drone handled some of those targets. The drone pilots have unique stresses because of the nature of their job and we need to honor them as any war fighter because they do a great job and they are the future.
Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr. Any before you defend I’m a retired Pilot from the Corps.
Another sign that the apocalypse is upon us…
Considering that “flying” a modern fighter like the F-35 is little more than systems management, this isn’t really surprising.
So Jonathon … are you now or were you ever a military pilot? Have you personally flown an F-35? Have you ever worn a military uniform. Unless you answer in the affirmative to all three … you’re just jacking your jaws and don’t know what you’re talking about. The simple act of pulling up to 9 G’s in a military fighter is work in and as of itself. I’ve done it. Running the systems at the same time, applying tactings and procedures while avoiding being boinked yourself is some more. Frankly, sir, I don’t think you know what you’re talking about
Whether it is drones you fly or the real airplane, regardless of skill needed to fly either, for those pilots one thing is common. They’ve both committed themselves to the willingness to deploy very lethal weapons that will knowingly kill people on the ground. That’s the very tough bottom line for all of these warriors to willingly accept and then live with. A very necessary mission requirement though.
Especially when some of those killings are not morally or legally justified
Right………..
I am not sure what your point is here, but all the pilots may refuse an illegal order. Furthermore, I think you are pretty much on the wrong side of the pendulum here. We currently take too many precautions when our soldiers and airmen are in harms way, IMO.
At least drone pilots can have a shot or two or three of whiskey and not deplete their oxygen to get sober on the trip to the target. And why is he in a nomex flight suit? The air force uses 10 – 13 year olds for drone pilots but the attrition is great especially when a Marine drone accidentally runs into one. “General, drone pilot #2 is crying because he was mid-air’d by a Marine drone”. And why does the air force wear BDU’s? They should at least be pink BDU’s.
As a retired USAF senior enlisted type, I tend to agree. It has ALWAYS bothered me that officers who aren’t flying are prancing around in nomex zoom bags pretending to be Steve Canyon when it isn’t needed. You may not be aware that the USAF — FINALLY — started training enlisted drone pilots. They must go through the same primary training but then move over to the unmanned systems. The USAF did this to enable using the pilots they detailed to drones to go back to real airplanes. But saying USAF types should wear “pink” BDU’s is taking it a bit far. I’m sure there are many corps types that love the USAF when they show up to save the day in their handy dandy A-10’s w 30mm a blazing. 🙂
Great news that technology has advanced far enough to remove existential threat from our operators. Congratulations to Major Gentry for the award. Looking forward to this type of technology for law enforcement. It’s ridiculous that 118 cops have died in the line of duty thus far in 2024 while we fight wars virtually 12,000 miles away. I’m advocating for the use of drones to serve “no knock” warrants, so don’t go down that road. Thx.
Typo: “I’m not advocating”. Ugh.
While some no knock warrants are issued to prevent loss of evidence, I think most are now issued to prevent bloodshed, and it’s too often leading to civilian casualties. If sending in a robot can actually prevent bloodshed, then that’s great.
I just lost a lot of respect for Marine aviation.
Never lose sight of the fact that Marine aviation is a sub-set of Naval aviation.
Marines don’t own any airplanes. All owned by the US Navy.
As a former squid I never let the marines forget this.
As a former Marine, I never let “docs’ forget they were the only “squids” you ever see up front with the fighting Marines. (SEALS different.) Thanks for getting us to the fight and still getting hot meals, bunks, etc.
As one of God’s Marines, a “Doc” and pilot I would like to thank all the nice squids for driving us to work, servicing our planes clean and making the coffee.
I lived in Vegas when a bunch of the AF drone “pilots” were stationed at Creech. They would bomb brown people by day, play poker on the Strip by night. What a world!
One tidbit. Apparently the bulk of the mission would be flown by a Raytheon employee making 10x what the AF “pilot” was. Then, because rules of engagement are very important, the Raytheon guy would hand over the controls to the AF guy for the moment of blowing people up on the ground. When that was done, the Raytheon guy took over again. It’s very expensive equipment, you see.
The brown people were killing American’s. Kill them no matter what color. I’m all good with that.
As a former Marine and pilot, I understand some folks saying it’s not the same as an aviator. Maybe two awards, remote pilot award and pilot flying aircraft award.
And BTW to you naysayers. Drones have been around since WW1, really took off in WW2, and Vietnam was the real eye opening. Yep, AA and AA Missiles. For all intents those are drones and they’re killing other machines. North Vietnam couldn’t dog fight and shoot 10% of what they knocked out of the sky by missles and AA. Unmanned AA and Missiles, AKA Drones.
Just curious, how many of you with negative comments have strapped on the uniform and served??
Does it matter? Are those that have strapped on the uniform and served higher calling Americans?
Yes
And of those that have strapped on the uniform all equal or are some more equaler than others?
THAT is precisely MY position on folks who flap their jaws as if they’re an expurt when they never served one day of military service. No matter what one did, they wrote a “blank check” for their life so they ARE “more equal.” I began MY service during Viet Nam … earning $90 / month. I often say that people were dying for that kind of money at that time. SO — yeah — anyone who served IS more equal! Period!
I agree with the pilots who fly real airplanes! I think drone pilots should get half a wing like the lighter than air pilots did.
Now THAT made me laugh 🙂
I must ask … should the half wing be pink?
Absolutely not! It does matter when one thinks they know what it’s like for those that have done it. Too much negativity. Maybe just a congrats if one feels they need to comment.
Totally appropriate to honor drone pilots for their skill and judgment. They do carry high stresses that can affect health, and it’s not risk free. But, it’s just different from having one’s a$$ strapped into a flying machine and being shot at. I hope they will establish a separate track in the future.
IMO “pilot” should be reserved to those who have been trained and actually can travel in the air controlling the aircraft. Those staying on the ground and controlling an aircraft/drone should be called “operators”, not pilots. See, for example, how astronauts are defined (Wikipedia): “An astronaut (…) is a person trained, equipped, and deployed by a human spaceflight program to serve as a commander or crew member aboard a spacecraft. (…) the term is sometimes applied to anyone who travels into space (…).” So you have to ‘travel’ there, and not sit in front of a monitor with joysticks in your hands. Houston Space Center employees, even if they control remotely certain systems in the spacecraft, are NOT called astronauts. Again, IMO, it’s a mistake to issue ‘pilots’ certificates (and awards, by that matter) to drone operators.
I agree, he is a UAV operator. He may have gone through Navy flight school and has the wings for that, but his current job is as an operator, not a pilot.
As someone else pointed out, the real difference is that this “aviator” never aviates, and never puts himself at risk for a mission.
That by itself puts him in a totally different category from actual pilots.
Yes, modern fighters involve a lot of “system management”, but it’s not exclusively system management.
These guys go home every night and have put themselves at zero risk.
When was the last time a drone pilot was shot down by an enemy?
An academic who has earned a doctor’s degree in linguistics is not referred to as a “doctor” and neither should a UAV operator be considered or referred to as a pilot. There’s more to it than just semantics as the folks who venture forth with body and soul into the sky will attest to as we see right here.
Congratulations to drone pilot, Maj. Shane Gentry. Drones are and will be pivotal in both military and law enforcement venues, with their roles extending from simple surveillance to sophisticated combat operations as now being the case in the Ukraine. As technology advances, we’ll see drones operating autonomously and in swarms, capable of handling complex, high-stakes missions from low to high altitudes and short to long ranges. On the military front, drones have proven to be integral to frontline operations, effectively engaging in actual combat scenarios, Hi-Tech grunts. They provide critical support in both low-altitude, close-quarter combat environments and high-altitude, long-range engagements. This means “drone pilots” will be essential, operating from the trenches, not limited to 9 to 5 missions from Victorville, and exposed areas, where they’ll risk their lives to maneuver these drones effectively under combat conditions. On the law enforcement front, expect drones to assist in everything from traffic monitoring to detailed crime scene analysis. However, as the use of drones expands, the development of comprehensive laws and ethical guidelines, along with counter-drone technologies, will be crucial to manage their use responsibly. Essentially, drones are set to become an indispensable part of security and defense, revolutionizing both how operations are conducted and the very nature of combat and surveillance.
The ongoing drone warfare observed between Ukraine and Russia underscores a profound evolution in military strategy, echoing Howard Hughes’ prescient remark, “It’s the way of the future.” This conflict demonstrates not just the utility of drones in modern combat, but their potential to reshape how wars are fought entirely. Burn the Scarf!
Im wondering if there will maybe a cycle of using manned piston fighters again to shoot down long range drones like the ones Iran used and sells to Russia.
That will likely lead to FPV fighters to shoot the manned fighters down and protect the other drones.
It’s like the old Spy vs Spy cartoons.
Mad Magazine, 1960s. 🤣
View this about USAF pilot training costs:
facebook.com/reel/1598732237541279
To the end of the list, add ‘drone pilot’ … $2999.00
🙂
Is this real or satire?