MAX 9 Door Plug Found

Investigators now have the emergency exit door plug that separated from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 over Oregon last Friday afternoon. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Sunday the plug, used in place of an exit door that’s not required, was found in the back yard of a school teacher identified only as Bob. “We are really pleased that Bob found this,” she said. The plug should supply investigators with any missing structural data needed to determine the cause of the in-flight failure.
It turns out the aircraft was giving hints of trouble in weeks previous to the incident, which forced an emergency landing and literally sucked the shirt off the back of a young boy sitting next to the plug. At least three times since December flight deck pressurization warning lights illuminated. In each case, maintenance staff were able to clear the errors and declare the aircraft airworthy. However the airline opted to remove the aircraft from ETOPs flights so the plane would be near an airport if the warnings triggered.
Homendy also said the crew, in addition to dealing with the depressurization, were without clear communications after their headsets were damaged. The flight deck door was also sucked open in the depressurization and was damaged when it slammed into a restroom door. Flight attendants struggled to close the flight deck door. Homendy also noted the cockpit voice recorder data had been overwritten and she renewed the NTSB’s call on the FAA to extend the mandatory recording time from the current two hours to 25 hours.
Boeing is now claiming that it was all just a marketing stunt to introduce their new “Panoramic View” window option 🙂
Seating options on this configuration of the 737 MAX include well-known classics such as Aisle and Middle, and feature the addition of a new offering, Balcony.
“However the airline opted to remove the aircraft from ETOPs flights so the plane would be near an airport if the warnings triggered” ??? ???
One thing my company’s FAA PMI doesn’t want to see in maintenance logs is more than one “ could not duplicate” write up on any one item. I wonder if the “auto pressurization warning” on the 737 MAX is a MEL-able maintenance item?
What are ETOPs?
Extended twin engine ops. Allows a 2 engine airliner to operate a certain amount of time from an airport if one engine or certain systems fail.
I think the understood definition is “Engines Turn Or People Swim”
Reminds me of early in my career being paired with a senior Captain on a Transport category airplane. We were supposed to take the airplane on one last test flight before departing for a 3 month long assignment. The log book had several entries for a recurring snag. The last one was cleared with the notation “NFF”
On seeing this the Captain grab the log book and stormed into the Director of Maintenance’s office and demanded to know what was up with the NFF comment. The DOM said it stood for “No Fault Found”. The Captain replied “ No, it stands for Not Fu*king Fixed ! “
He refused to take the airplane until the problem was fixed. Eventually the maintenance guys found a frayed wire and properly fixed the snag, which never reoccurred.
