MAX 9s Stay Grounded As Boeing Revises Inspection Requirements

Boeing 737 MAX 9s will remain out of service longer than initially thought while Boeing rethinks inspection requirements for the 171 aircraft in service. The FAA has ordered Boeing to revise inspection directions for Boeing 737 MAX 9 optional emergency exit plugs after it got “feedback” on the first set of instructions. “The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service,” the agency said in an X post accompanying the following statement:
“Every Boeing 737-9 Max with a plug door will remain grounded until the FAA finds each can safely return to operation. To begin this process, Boeing must provide instructions to operators for inspections and maintenance. Boeing offered an initial version of instructions [Jan. 8] which they are now revising because of feedback received in response. Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing the FAA will conduct a thorough review.“
Meanwhile Boeing held a company-wide safety meeting Jan. 9 in which an emotional CEO David Calhoun urged employees to double down on safety. “These things matter,” he said. Calhoun also pledged full cooperation with authorities and to apologize for whatever missteps the company may have made.
I get it, the making of Boeing 737 MAX 9s is complex, with multi-location production sites adding to the complexity. It all starts in Kansas before making its way to Boeing’s factory in Seattle via train. In Renton, WA, they temporarily remove the door plug panel using the port to bring in seats and other components, perhaps allowing for dings, IDK, then reinstall the door plug making sure everything is just right including pressurizing the hull for quality assurance. (as reported by Reuters, January 9, 202410:13 AM MST)
However, despite the meticulous process, errors occur. A door plug leaves one perfectly good airplane, and wham! 171 aircraft get grounded. More than the AVweb commentariat expected, I think. United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have a considerable number out of service– 79 and 65 planes, respectively. The caution extends to international carriers as well, with 56 aircraft awaiting resolution. I trust that the problem will be solved.
The assembly of a 737 is too complex?!
Airbus are the world champions of convoluted, displaced, geographically nonsensical distributed manufacturing processes spanning a half dozen countries, and they seem to have gotten in pretty much right. And Boeing can’t do this with an 80% North American supply chain?
Let’s just agree in that Boeing is not Airbus.
Need better sources for stories. What were the old instructions and what were the revisions??
Read Dominic Gates at the Seattle Times. He’s one of the best aviation reporters around, particularly in his coverage of Boeing.
Y’know, that’s another good thing about building your own aircraft: you are also your own QC inspector, for good or ill. Your commitment to safety, construction, and inspection procedures is enhanced by the specter of that impending first flight. It tends to focus the mind on doing it right. Too bad Boeing can’t require everyone involved in the assembly of a new airliner to go along on one of the test/acceptance flights …
Cost of the employees shows up on the CFO’s spreadsheet. Cost of door, while real and huge, does not show up on the spreadsheet.
There must be more to this. Another factor. The door plug cannot move UP without first moving INWARD. Why? Because of those 12 pinned stop castings. So loose or missing bolts alone can’t allow the door to become dislodged. So what can move the door inward to disengage those pins? The pressure is higher inside the plane right? But is it always that way? Let’s say the plane descends from 35k ft down thru 6k ft. Is there a delay in venting the cabin’s now lower-than-outside pressure? If there is such a pressure reversal that could make the door move inward (if the bolts are missing) dislodging the stop pins. Just a theory!
That’s not what happened. The Alaska airplane was climbing when the door opened. The 12 door stops don’t have pins, they are just flat pads. Cabin differential pressure will increase the friction on those pads, making it harder but not impossible to move the door up. The airplane was at 15,000′ altitude, so there is less pressure than at cruise. If any bolts were installed, the door would not move up. All it took was a little turbulence.
The mechanics of how this door was able to pop out is something I’ve wondered about from the beginning and I’ve never heard it explained until now. Thank you!
Thanks for the correction. I’ve looked hard for a side view of the door plug to verify pads, and not pins. But you’re not the first to point this out. The silvery-looking hardware at the center of the PLUG stops are screws to adjust the pads for door fit. Just like threaded feet to keep a refridgerator from rocking. HOWEVER, even if the stops are not pinned, it still means the door has to rise upwards to disengage the stops and the two rollers at the top. What combination of missing lock bolts or loose brackets can cause the door rise? Could a missing bottom spring stop bolt and a missing roller lock bolt at the top, same side, could cause enough angular force to dislodge the whole thing? Regarding the air pressure bbgun06, my point was not that the plug dislodging from reverse air pressure happened on THAT flight, but that reversed air pressure could have caused misalignment on PREVIOUS flights, setting up the failure for the climb out. I don’t know how quickly cabin pressure valves respond to descents. Cabin pressure has to be reversed to go ambient at some point before landing, right?
The solution is sensors for every bolt and attachment device on the airplane. If something breaks or loosens – the “Fasten Seat Belt” light illuminates and the Boeing stock price warning light comes on.
I learned to fly in a metal spar J3 when every FBO had J3’s, Champs, T-craft, or maybe a Luscombes,not just Cessnas. The J3’s were built in Loch Haven and everything was inexpensive but correct. Piper moved to Florida and built Traumahawks with much cheaper labor. Then I flew Cessnas. Cheap labor does know what the corporate culture is no matter how many smarmy speeches are written by the PA types and read by the CEO.
Oh, the Piper Museum in Loch Haven is “temporarily closed”.
Asking knowledgeable a/c assemblers and a&p people; are locknuts used in those bolts? I’m guessing aluminum expands and contracts with varying temperatures aircraft encounter from deserts to minus 60F at cruising altitude so keeping fasteners from loosening is a mechanical engineering exercise.
As per Boeing, “something is rotten in the state of Denmark” according to the Bard and this fits for the folks in Renton.
Quality control is an obligation of management. Worker performance should be monitored by management. Claiming that Boeing can’t get its act together because they hire the wrong “skin shade” is an absurd conclusion for a company that can’t ensure that the fasteners on its airplanes are tight.
Toyota builds its cars in Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi. They hire workers from the same pool of applicants (skin color and all) and yet they seem to get the bolts tight on its cars. Maybe it has something to do with manufacturing methods and policies that emphasize product quality.
No one set of physical characteristics lends anyone to be more or less capable as a human being. For now, there’s not enough information to determine that any one person is at fault for the misinstalled or otherwise defectively installed door plug. Let the investigation take place first.
I remember as teenager, while working on a SNJ-2, I asked my boss how the fuselage welds looked so perfect. He said, “women did that, grandmothers, mothers, the girl next door and all learned to weld”. Wow. For the rest of the summer I would look at these beautiful welds imagining my mom doing something like that.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/boeing-s-subcontractor-spirit-aerosystems-repeatedly-warned-of-excessive-defects-in-the-alaska-airlines-door-plug-that-blew-out-at-16-000ft-and-nearly-caused-worst-air-disaster-in-22-years/ar-AA1mIN6Q?ocid=entnewsntp&pc=U531&cvid=e82eef58b91342a7afdf934f387db4a6&ei=38
I Just read this a minute ago, it looks like this issue has been known for some time but obviously in the name of profits it was ignored by Spirit, Boeing and Alaska.
Wow! Good read.
There’s a great diagram of the plug’s installation mechanism in this article. The best I’ve seen yet.
I would be very interested in reading the maintenance logs from the previous times when the plane was examined following the pressure anomaly warnings in flight. Was the door plug examined, or did they concentrate on other areas such as the operating door seals or the pressure control system on the rear bulkhead? Also, were the inspections done on a quick turn overnight maintenance session or during a more comprehensive airframe inspection interval? If Boeing is having to revise its inspection instructions, I suspect that the mechanics did not have the necessary data to know where to look and what to look for.
