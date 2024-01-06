An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 had an explosive decompression shortly after takeoff on Friday, but the crew was able to land safely back at Portland International Airport. Alaska immediately grounded all 65 of its MAX 9s pending an inspection and on Saturday the FAA ordered the full U.S. fleet grounded for inspection. A plug used to fill the space that could be occupied by an optional emergency exit on the left side of the aircraft and possibly some of the structure surrounding it blew out as the plane climbed through 16,000 feet on its way from Portland to Ontario, California. The plug was in place because Alaska doesn’t put enough seats in its MAX 9s to warrant the additional emergency exit.

A report by a Portland television station shows a gaping hole in the fuselage. A Tik Tok video has been posted by the Daily Mail showing the scene from inside the cabin after the departure of the exit. The failure occurred next to a seat occupied by a boy whose shirt was ripped off. Adults held him in his seat. There were 174 passengers and six crew onboard. The incident happened about 5 p.m. local time. The aircraft was almost new and was delivered to Alaska two months ago, according to the Daily Mail. The FAA and NTSB are assembling teams to travel to Portland. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE:

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker announced today (Jan.6) an order to temporarily ground 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9s for safety checks. In response to Friday night’s cabin panel blowout on its Flight 1282, Alaska Airlines had already grounded its 65 MAX 9s. The FAA grounding will also impact United’s fleet of 79 of the single-aisle airliners. Worldwide, there are 215 MAX 9s in service.

“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft before they can return to flight,” Whitaker said. “Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”