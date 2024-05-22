Minnesota Allows Flying Cars On Roads

Minnesota is set to become the second state to formally accept flying cars as a category of vehicles allowed to use the roads. Samson Sky, which is developing the Switchblade roadable aircraft, said the measure was included in Minnesota’s recently-passed transportation bill, which has been signed into law and defines the new category as aircraft that can be driven to and from airports or private strips. New Hampshire passed a similar measure in 2020.

The bill package includes regulations to allow roadable aircraft a clear method of state registration allowing their use on state roads and highways,” the Samson news release said. As with any aircraft, you are not allowed to take off from or land on public roads or other landing areas unless you have declared an emergency….”