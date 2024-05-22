Minnesota Allows Flying Cars On Roads

By
Russ Niles
-
Published:
0
The Switchblade flying car has side-by-side seating for two, room for over 100 pounds of luggage (golf clubs, etc.), a wide cabin, and the power-to-weight ratio of a 2017 Corvette. In the past, flying car concepts have delivered mediocre performance in the air or on the ground. There is nothing 'mediocre' about this vehicle.

Minnesota is set to become the second state to formally accept flying cars as a category of vehicles allowed to use the roads. Samson Sky, which is developing the Switchblade roadable aircraft, said the measure was included in Minnesota’s recently-passed transportation bill, which has been signed into law and defines the new category as aircraft that can be driven to and from airports or private strips. New Hampshire passed a similar measure in 2020.

The bill package includes regulations to allow roadable aircraft a clear method of state registration allowing their use on state roads and highways,” the Samson news release said. As with any aircraft, you are not allowed to take off from or land on public roads or other landing areas unless you have declared an emergency….”

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

