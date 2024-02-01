Multiple aircraft told air traffic controllers they were seeing unexplained lights in the skies north of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on January 19. Pilots of several aircraft separately described the lights as numbering three to six, flying at high speed, in formation, and maneuvering.

In a YouTube audio-only post, one pilot estimates the altitude of the lights as 50,000 feet, though she acknowledges it was hard to tell. Others estimated the altitude of the lights as 70,000 to 100,000 feet. Another pilot said he had seen the lights multiple times within the last 18 months. Air traffic controllers said they had no knowledge of military or other activity that could explain the sightings.