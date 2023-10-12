NBAA-BACE To Host Collegiate Connect Program, Career Fair

During the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) next week, university and technical school students will gain an immersive introduction to career opportunities available within the industry. On Oct. 19, the third day of the event, NBAA’s Collegiate Connect program will spotlight careers in airport business, business management, broker/sales, cabin attendant, innovation and technology, maintenance, marketing, piloting and scheduler/dispatcher positions.

Jo Damato, NBAA senior VP for education, training and workforce development, said, “Collegiate Connect will seek to inspire young people to aspire to rewarding careers in business aviation. We hope that this important program will give students a deeper understanding of the diverse and exciting opportunities that await them in our global industry.”

At the first-ever NBAA Career Fair, running the afternoon of Oct. 18 and the morning of Oct. 19, students will have the chance to discuss employment and internship opportunities with recruiters, network with exhibitors on the show floor and get close-up looks at the variety of business aircraft on display.

NBAA announced that admission to Collegiate Connect is free for all registered students with valid IDs, faculty and chaperones. And while the event is geared toward college students, according to NBAA, high schoolers are also welcome.