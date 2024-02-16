Neighbors Cite Lead In Bid To Close Boulder Airport

A campaign to decommission Boulder Municipal Airport (KBDU) in favor of a new, mixed-use neighborhood has begun circulating online.
Petition advocates say the airport’s 179 acres of land could much better serve the community as a mixed-use neighborhood rather than what it calls a “small, hobbyist airport” for some 200 people who own or fly private aircraft. Residents have also expressed concerns about noise and leaded aviation fuel and its effect on neighbors and children who live near the airport.
The petition comes amid a contentious debate over the airport’s future. Several options have been explored, including keeping the existing airport with upgraded facilities, improving some aspects of the airport while adding new amenities, or decommissioning it altogether for development.
The latter has gained some support with comments saying, “The airport serves a limited elite group of people who can afford a very expensive hobby. The rest of us get no benefit.” Another resident wrote, “Please decommission the Boulder Airport. There are many uses which would provide so much more value to our community. The noise and leaded gas fumes are also big concerns.”
However, because Boulder has accepted FAA grant funds to maintain and operate the airport, closing it would not be easy. The city would need to be released from the terms of its obligation.
Still, the City Council has requested additional legal and financial analysis to better understand future options for the airport. A project team is currently performing an analysis that will be shared with the City Council later this year where further discussions will take place on its future.
“The rest of us get no benefit.”
I’d bet the patient that flew out of KBDU on the A350 helicopter a couple of days ago felt they got a benefit.
And those Amazon packages you like to get? Did you really think that delivery van drove them the whole way? Here’s a tip – if you see BDU on the shipping label, it came through Boulder airport.
Plus, do you think Agilent is next to the airport because of the rent? Do you really think they’ll stay there (and their jobs) after the airport is gone?
Saying you get nothing from the airport because you don’t fly a plane is like saying streets are a waste of money because you don’t drive a car.
The aviation community has spent 30 years saying they will solve the lead in the fuel problem. Well, they didn’t do it and now they’re paying the price cause the communities are going to shut their airports down crying that lead is the reason, and it is going to work. AOPA and many other people who thought that continuing to kick the can down the road, Just give us a little bit of time, well, the time actually ran out years ago, and now the airports are gonna be closed down because of it. This will go down as one of the biggest missed calculations in generally aviation history.
Maybe, but I feel like the lead is just “another issue” to argue. If that wasn’t available, the noise complaints and the elitist arguments would be enough.
I can’t argue with you here. Honestly, I believe the FAA is deliberately delaying distribution of 100UL kicking the can down the road using it as a tactic to close airports and appease environmentalists.
The writing’s on the wall, folks. The list of targeted airports subject to closing is growing. “And that’s the way it is”
Yes; it’s comply or they are coming for you.
That sort of heavy handed control is why people left other countries and came here.
I guess once we stopped teaching history in public schools we get this sort of thing here too.
The 100LL issue is a red herring as the recently released data about Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport shows. The main issue is that land developers see the large areas around GA airports as valuable due to increasing housing demand and decreasing land availability. Local governments are strongly lobbied and campaigns financed by land developers while GA advocates are a relatively weak voice that does not contribute to campaign finances. We all know that GA airports are more than a playground for a small, wealthy group of hobbyists. You might say the same for racetracks, RV parks, campgrounds, golf courses, off-road trail systems and so on. Those do not get Federal funding. I think a widely distributed network of GA airports is essential to our national transportation system. Commercial airlines serve a small percentage of the country around major cities. For smaller population areas there are few long distance transportation options other than driving a long distance to a commercial airport. Instead of squeezing out GA airports, we should be investing in expanding their use and tying them more closely into the national air transportation system. Otherwise, they will go the way of railroads. I think commercial air taxi systems are the way to save and expand GA airports. Uber has shown the benefits of technology applied to urban automotive transportation systems. The massive investments in eVTOL technology hold more promise for GA airports as commercial air taxis. The FAA can help this process by easing some of the regulatory burden on Part 135 air taxi operators. Today it is extremely difficult and expensive for an air taxi operator to comply with all the Part 135 regulations considering the cost/benefit. You cannot apply most of the same standards that govern the airlines to much smaller operations without choking them to death.
Yes. AOPA and EAA have not used their financial muscle to lobby the socioeconomic benefits of GA. 100LL is a red herring.
This line caught my eye: “GA advocates are a relatively weak voice that does not contribute to campaign finances.”
AOPA is one of our main lobbying groups. Yet it’s continuously hobbled by people “…dropping my membership because they don’t write enough articles about MY kind of flying!”
People need to realize the magazine is a side benefit, not the main point of the AOPA. If the AOPA goes away, then we lose a large unified voice in government. And then there’ll be none of “MY kind of flying” to write about anywhere!
Local zoning laws allow dense housing in very close proximity to an “existing” airport, then the screaming begins. The airport is loud, smelly, scary or whatever else triggers anyone. Goodbye airport, hello convenience stores, Low rent housing, and hello neighborhood I don’t want to drive through.
Yep, tear down the nice pretty secure airport and replace it with smelly, scary, low rent housing, bars and strip malls, and mentally ill homeless sleeping just anywhere. Then promote STEM and tell school kids to explore flying and becoming airline pilots!!
During the past twenty years, my beautiful home state of Colorado has dramatically shifted to a one-party State. These anti-airport activists are wealthy, well-organized, well-funded, and have significant political power. Until the silent majority of clear-thinking citizens stop just shaking their heads in disbelief over the duplicity and craziness and actually get out and vote en masse, we are going to loose our airports and our freedom to fly. Elections have consequences…
AOPA vs. EAA: Where’s their Intervention in Airport Closures?
With the growing trend of airport closures, particularly smaller airports, the question arises: where are the aviation advocacy groups like AOPA and EAA in all this?
AOPA’s broader advocacy focus might lead them to take a more direct approach, while EAA’s community-driven approach could focus on raising awareness and supporting specific segments of GA impacted by closures.
So, where’s their Intervention in Airport Closures?
Regarding airport closure proposals:
It should be emphasized that MOST GA airports were funded by the FAA–and the reason they were funded is as “RELIEVER” airports–rather than mix GA, Airlines, and Military on one airport, capacity at large airports is INCREASED–benefiting the “General Public”. Part of that bargain to fund by the FAA was that these airports were built to FAA specifications–adequate runways, clearways, airport zoning, safety studies and procedures, and specified airport operating procedures.
Now, the “developers” and “land grabbers” seek to undo all of that Federal, State, Local, and private investment for their own use. THAT IS THE MESSAGE THAT NEEDS TO BE EMPHASIZED!
Airport owners, FBOS, and based aircraft owners have paid their own way through local , State, and Federal taxes, fuel taxes, and user fees–now, the “do-gooders” seek to sell that valuable and protected property to “developers.” Using that very same logic–I can think of many other State, Local, and Federally funded projects that would fall into the same category–Public Parks, Recreational Facilities (stadiums, ball diamonds, dog parks) and the BIGGEST OF THEM ALL–FREEWAYS! Freeways ALSO were funded by state, local, Federal taxes–as well as GAS TAXES
Perhaps the “DO GOODERS” would like to see General Aviation (that’s ALL AVIATION EXCEPT THE AIRLINES AND THE MILITARY) forced back onto major airports. I’ve flown GA airplanes to 83 countries around the world, and I haven’t seen any aviation system that compares to the U.S.
The “do-gooders” should be careful what they WISH FOR!
Smal airports and GA communities, face a troubling reality: politically weakness. This isn’t due to a lack of importance, but rather a lack of representation that leave our voices unheard as individual pilots, flying clubs, and small businesses struggle to present a unified front. Without a strong voice and stronger unity we will be toast.
I guess we like “freedom” when it’s our freedom to do with what we want. But, developers want their freedom to make money from the development of 180 acres of prime Boulder real estate and Boulder taxpayers want their freedom to zone municipal land so they get what they want from their tax dollars.
I wish I understood what is being advocated by commenters here. That there be regulations preventing the loss of municipal airports when the land they are on becomes valuable?
That a small group of pilots somehow gets to control how a city manages land that is owned by the city?
This isn’t about “environmentalist utopia”, this isn’t about “communism”, and this isn’t about “illegal aliens” or any of the other name-calling that typifies this comment section. This is about property values and zoning.
The hyperbole about needle clinics and low rent housing and how we teach history and whatever other nightmare scenarios are being tossed about are utterly unhelpful. Raf got accused of “virtue signaling” earlier in this thread. And all the bashing of “liberal group think” is what, something other than anti-liberal “group think”?
Yes, I am a member of AOPA and yes, I am a member of EAA. Yes, I own two GA airplanes that I fly regularly and I hangar them at a municipal GA airport. So, no, I do not favor closing GA airports. But, I strongly suspect that bitter name-calling of people with politics other than mine isn’t going to do even the smallest bit to keep my local airport open.
Lived in Boulder all my life. Soloed here in the 70’s. I’m well aware of land grab politics(Danish plan) in Boulder County. This is blatant attempt to develop commercial land for commercial interest who knowingly built next to an active airport. Make all the excuses you want, your goals are painfully obviously. If Boulder wants to exclude an airport from its future, why hasn’t it proposed a wetland, bird refuge, or wildlife/park? Because corporate greed is driving this change.