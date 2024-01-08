New Regs Cut Hawaii Volcano Flights 80 Percent

Flights over Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will be cut some 80% under new rules outlined by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Park Service Air Tour Management Plan (ATMP), which was finalized on Dec. 20.

The new regulations limit flights to 1,548 per year—a significant reduction compared to the more than 11,000 operating now. Air tours will also be limited to specific days and times, while the restrictions include no-fly days such as Sundays, Hawaiian holidays and days that honor important Hawaiian people of nobility.

“The ATMP is more than 20 years in the making. It significantly reduces the number of low-flying air tours over the park to protect the natural and cultural resources, the wilderness character and general visitor experience,” said Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh in a press release.

But critics say the rules limit opportunities for older people or those with disabilities to experience the landscapes of Hawaii from the air. Others argue that air tour operators will be forced to fly further from the national park and towards communities to maintain flying volumes.

“We don’t expect flight volume to change again; it’s more about the boundaries where the parks and the FAA are setting the routes to fly that will be changing coming next summer,” Quentin Koch, president of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, told KHON Honolulu.

The ATMP is set to take effect mid-2024.