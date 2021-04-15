Nine-O-Nine Final Report Cites Inadequate SMS Oversight

The NTSB has released its final report on the fatal crash of the Collings Foundation’s B-17 Nine-O-Nine and the board’s takeaway is no surprise to anyone who has been following the story. While the primary cause of the accident is reported as “the pilot’s failure to properly manage the airplane’s configuration and airspeed after he shut down the No. 4 engine following its partial loss of power during the initial climb,” the rest of the report tells the deeper story.
“Contributing to the accident was the pilot/maintenance director’s inadequate maintenance while the airplane was on tour, which resulted in the partial loss of power to the Nos. 3 and 4 engines.” So, the pilot, who also served as Collings’s maintenance director while on tour, was landing with one good engine and two suffering partial power failures.
The Flying Fortress was on a “living history flight experience” flight from Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, with 10 paying passengers and four crew members. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot told the tower he was returning due to engine problems with the No. 4 engine, which the crew shut down and feathered. The landing went wrong when the bomber hit the ground before reaching the runway and veered to the right, hitting parked vehicles and a deicing tank. The airplane caught fire and seven onboard died, including the pilot and copilot.
The board attributed the loss of power in three engines to inadequate maintenance and inattention to the voluntary safety management system the foundation implemented two years before the accident, saying “the Collings Foundation’s ineffective safety management system (SMS), which failed to identify and mitigate safety risks; and the Federal Aviation Administration’s inadequate oversight [contributed to the accident].”
The board concluded in its summary of the report, “We have seen instances where operators may have voluntarily implemented an SMS, but its components are not actively functioning as an integrated system.”
The NTSB recently released recommendations that revenue-generating flights flown under Part 91, including living history flight experience sorties, face greater scrutiny and oversight, criticizing the FAA for inadequate supervision.
This and other similar stories in recent times reads to me that the FAA is not capable of providing adequate oversight for maintenance or certification, and perhaps other areas?
Excellent and True observation! Too bad no one else will take note.
Rubbish. It’s pure pilot error. No amount of oversight will correct a bad PIC decision with a heavy complex faulty museum piece.
Why fly a war relic with people onboard when you know issues with the engines were present because you were responsible for them? They risked life and limb of trusting people knowing they were doing wrong. I don’t trust the FAA because of my dealing with them on airport Grant Assurance issues, I sure don’t trust them to keep me safe.
‘Normalization of deviation’
It had worked out fine every other time, so why not this time?