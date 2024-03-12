NTSB Releases Documents Behind Texas Warbirds Collision

The NTSB has released 1,900 pages of documents that form the backbone of its investigation into the midair collision between a Bell P-63 Kingcobra single-engine fighter and a Boeing B-17 bomber at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Nov. 12, 2022. Five people died on the bomber and the pilot of the P-63 was killed when the two aircraft came together just outside the airport perimeter fence on their way to a showline pass. Both planes were owned by the Commemorative Air Force.
The docket of documents contains the investigative record of the probe and includes information about the aircraft, crew and airshow staff and procedures. “The docket contains only factual information collected by NTSB investigators; it does not provide the final report or a probable cause,” the NTSB cautioned. “No conclusions about how or why the crash happened should be drawn from the information within the docket. The NTSB will issue a final report at a later date that will include analysis, findings, recommendations, and probable cause determinations related to the accident.”
