NTSB Report Contains Key Information On High-Profile Accident

The tragic double-fatal crash of a high-performance airplane could potentially have easily been avoided, according to one of the top experts in the field. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report (text available here on the Aviation Safety Network) on the Dec. 7 crash of a 1965 Beechcraft 35-C33 Debonair that killed YouTube personality Jenny Blalock, 45, the pilot, and her 78-year-old father James Blalock. The flight began at the aircraft’s home base at Knoxville Downtown Airport (KDKX), Knoxville, Tennessee, and was headed for Saline Country Regional Airport (KSUZ), Benton, Arkansas, for an avionics upgrade. Weather was clear with light winds throughout the planned route of flight.
In YouTube videos in the weeks before the accident, Jenny Blalock had recorded her efforts to experiment with and understand the Debonair’s Century 2000 autopilot. Notably, the videos show that the aircraft was not equipped with electric trim, so she needed to learn that trim adjustments to coordinate with the autopilot required manual actuation.
Flight data shows that a little over an hour into the flight, the aircraft began a series of altitude fluctuations, culminating in a steep descent that showed a descent rate of as high as almost 12,000 feet per minute and a groundspeed of 228 knots. Witnesses said the airplane appeared to be in a steep, steady dive right up to impact in a wooded area. No one on the ground was injured.
The NTSB preliminary report reveals that examination of the wreckage showed the elevator trim was set to a 5-degree nose-down setting. Tom Turner, executive director of the American Bonanza Society (ABS) and longtime instructor, told AVweb in an email: “A 5-degree down-nose trim would be enough force to cause a rapid, startling and dramatic downward pitch movement. Depending on the specific autopilot installation, manually moving the trim to this position might have been enough to disengage the autopilot, handing the radically out-of-trim airplane to the pilot unexpectedly. However [it was that] the autopilot disengaged (assuming it was engaged at the beginning of the accident sequence), if not aggressively corrected by the pilot such a trim setting would have set off a series of pitch oscillations that may have unfolded as those described in the preliminary accident report.”
While her flight experience is not confirmed, Jenny Blalock posted on social media on Sept. 12 that she “hit over 400 hours!” and that she expected to be completing instrument training “soon” to “broaden my aviation horizon!”
Turner’s response to AVweb concluded with: “a good instructor’s checkout should have included the steps to recover from a radically out-of-trim condition. I stress this procedure in transition and recurring training and emphasize it to ABS’s Beechcraft Pilot Proficiency Program instructors and students.
“If in fact this crash developed from an autopilot disengagement or a manually set elevator trim, it was tragic in the classic sense in that it did not have to happen.”
A pilot with minimal aviation experience would be better served focusing resources (time and money) on things other than GoPros, makeup, posing for the camera, and editing videos. These things would include additional instruction on how to use a particular autopilot — which could potentially have led to a realization that an approved modification to said device was advisable. Definitely a tragedy that did not have to happen.
Despite your sarcastic reply – it does appear that she focused on the wrong things (i.e. shooting videos and social media standing versus adequate training and focusing on flying the airplane).
On my bonanza, normal trim is set at 3 degrees. I find it hard to fathom that 5 degrees would cause this accident.
Forgot to add this. On approach, it’s set at 12 degrees with flaps down.
From the report: “about 5° of trim tab deflection in the nose down direction. ” That says 5 degrees of trim tab deflection. That’s pretty close to neutral, and is close to the center of the green takeoff range on the V35B in our hangar. The internet should keep an open mind and let this investigation play out. I just don’t see any smoking guns yet.
And, same on our B55 which has a more similar system to the Debonair. 5 degree nose down “deflection” of the trim tab is almost dead center in the green takeoff band. Someone with a Debonair could confirm.
Isn’t the green band nose up, not nose down? The POH calls for nose up trim, as much as 3 degrees, before takeoff if only the front seats are occupied. My Bonanza experience is that small trim adjustments make a dramatic difference. The C2000 autopilot, even without electric trim, is pretty straight forward.
It’s a tragic outcome for an unfortunate trend where people are exploiting social media platforms to become ‘stars’ in their pursuits of interest, regardless of their skill levels and expertise.
When I was experimenting with the auto pilot in the 182, I did it in straight and level flight over Iowa. On a clear day. I am VFR.
I didn’t post it to social media. Nor did I go any further. I thought the auto pilot to be sloppy, lagging, and certainly not precise.
She should done this with an instructor.
I had a runaway trim happen in an Aerostar once. The Aerostar has electric elevator trim and does not have a manual trim wheel. The only way to see what the trim is doing is to watch the tiny trim tab gauge.
I was flying straight and level in cruise in good weather with the Century 4 autopilot engaged. With no warning the airplane bunted down so hard the tops of my legs were bruised from flying up and hitting the bottom of the instrument panel.
My initial reaction was a mid air but i immediately pushed and held the yoke autopilot/trim disconnect button and pulled on the yoke which was almost immovable. I then checked the trim and realized it was full nose down. The normal trim switch did not work but the alternate system did and I was able to regain level flight without exceeding a limitation.
The aircraft got an overload inspection for the negative Gee and the avionics tech found a short in a wire to the elevator trim servo.
This was a significant emotional event. The autopilot held the airplane against the running down trim until it hit its limit at which point the airplane was trimmed very nose down so when the autopilot did the uncommanded disconnect the airplane violently pitched down, The startle factor was significant.
Know your autopilot because soon or later it will try to kill you.
Interesting — not unlike what happened to the Challenger 300 crew in New England back in March. Through a series of errors, they got the autopilot holding the nose hard down against too much nose up stab trim, and when the autopilot was disengaged (due to another erroneous crew action), the airplane went through a series of nose up/down oscillations which max’d out at 4+ positive and 2.6 negative g’s — in an airplane with +2.6/-1.0 g limits. An unrestrained passenger was killed by impact with the ceiling and floor.
As David G suggested above, you have to know your systems, and you shouldn’t be experimenting with them in flight unless you graduated from Edwards, Pax River, or Mojave.
This tragedy highlights the need for a pilot with a new autopilot installation to get a thorough checkout from a CFI who is experienced in operating THAT PARTICULAR MODEL OF AUTOPILOT in THAT PARTICULAR MODEL OF AIRPLANE rather than trying to figure it out on their own.
Many years ago part of my job was doing test work for an avionics shop. A customer brought in a C or F33, can’t remember which with a Century 4 autopilot with the complaint that the airplane would unexpectedly pitch down. I was able to duplicate the fault, which the trim indicator for the autopilot was showing. The root of the fault was an autopilot servo that had failed in one direction, it would work in the up direction but not down, and the trim was trying to hold against a progressively stronger force from the servo. Eventually the trim would overcome the available force from the clutch in the pitch servo and the clutch would release, the airplane then pitched down. On a low ILS the pitch down would have been severe enough to cause a crash before the pilot could respond. I don’t know how similar the C IV is to the Century 2000, but since it was a servo failure such a fault might cause problems with any autopilot. You would think an experienced pilot, even if not totally familiar with that autopilot, would turn the beast off and hand fly until a fault was resolved, but that is not always the case. I also flew a Cessna 425 which had a similar though less dramatic fault, in that it would trim off slightly, causing the airplane to pitch down slightly when the autopilot was disengaged by the pilot, though it operated well enough in flight except for that.
