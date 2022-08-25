Obitts To Step Down As NATA CEO

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) announced that Timothy Obitts will be stepping down as the organization’s president and CEO effective Sept. 1, 2022. He will be succeeded by Curt Castagna, who also serves as president and CEO of California-based Aeroplex Group Partners. Once Obitts leaves his role at NATA, he will move to Alder Fuels as its chief legal officer.

“It has been an honor to serve the membership of NATA these past eight years,” said Obitts. “We have accomplished much together, overcome adversity, furthered the cause of aviation safety, and raised awareness of the critical role that aviation businesses play in advancing society. I am proud and humbled to have been the leader of a great team at NATA and continue my support of leadership in advancing the Association’s success.”

Obitts, who joined NATA’s staff in 2014, was named president and CEO in January 2020. He has also served as the association’s chief operating officer, executive vice president of business operations and senior vice president of business and general counsel. NATA credits Obitts with “advocating for its members during the COVID pandemic and personally guiding hundreds of aviation businesses through complex relief programs” along with promoting initiatives that “advance the proliferation of sustainable aviation fuels, encourage the use of Book and Claim programs, and provide a roadmap for FBOs, airports, and other aviation businesses to reduce their environmental footprint.”