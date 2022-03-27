Oregon Hosts All-Female Air Show

The Hillsboro edition of the Oregon International Air Show will be an all-female affair with all performers and all key positions being filled by women. The show runs May 20-22 at the Hillsboro Airport. It will headline the female pilots who demo three frontline fighters, Capt. Kristin “Beo” Wolf in the USAF F-35A, Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler flying the USAF F-16 Viper and Lt. Amanda Lee wringing out the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Rhino. Other performers include Vicky Benzing PhD, Anna Serbinenko PhD, the Misty Blues skydiving team and a flyby on the Saturday by an E-3 Sentry.

“I’m extremely proud that our community will be hosting one of the first-ever all-female air shows in the world as we celebrate the pioneering women of aviation,” Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway said. “When I think about the foundational experiences and events in our community, the air show always is at the top of my list.” The local 99s are organizing an all-female fly-in for the weekend and all fees will be waived for participants. All 99s will also get free admission to the grounds.