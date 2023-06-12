Oversight Committee To Probe Claims Of Alien Ship Reverse Engineering

Several members have confirmed that the House Oversight Committee has confirmed they’re in the “early stages” of organizing a hearing on claims by a former intelligence officer that the U.S. is in possession of alien spaceships. According to ABC News, Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Tim Burchett tweeted that they will head up the meeting, which was spawned by a whistleblower complaint by former intelligence official David Grusch, who worked for the Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) for six months. He said that in his time there, he heard about a department tasked with reverse engineering alien spaceships, but his department didn’t have access to that program.
The head of the AARO has refuted Grusch’s claims. “To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told ABC News. AARO director Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick told the Senate Armed Services Committee in April that the organization “found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics.” No date has been announced for the hearing.
“… no credible evidence … (of) objects that defy the known laws of physics.”
Ummm … the AARO might wanna review the Navy videos of tic-tac shaped objects that shoot off at incredible speeds, don’t appear to be using aerodynamic forces to levitate, change direction instantaneously AND dive under water doing it there, too. Beyond that, just about every visual sighting involves whatever they’re looking at departing that way, as well.
Obfuscation by any other name is … obfuscation.
Well, Larry, I believe the point was “possession.” Are we in possession of any of that? Obfuscation cleared up!
“he heard about”
That’s all? Congress has enough phony theories they chase, they don’t need one more!
Paraphrasing Carl Sagan, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Where is the extraordinary evidence? Nothing I’ve ever seen can’t be explained by the likely possibility of highly advanced earthly research drones, atmospheric phenomena, etc. When you consider the staggering size of the universe and our position in it, it is highly unlikely (though not impossible) that anyone (defining “anyone” as a sentient species from another world) even knows we are here. Pale blue dot indeed… and if you want some inkling of this, search for the youtube video of Carl Sagan showing the “Pale blue dot” in reference to Voyager 2’s photo of earth from a position beyond Neptune. It is more than humbling.
At any rate, no position in this argument will ever be the clear winner until something obvious happens. If we are being visited, then I wish “they” would land on the White House lawn and get it over with… we couldn’t prevent such an occurrence.
I’ll take Stephen Hawking’s position… again paraphrasing… we don’t want to be visited. There is NO reason to assume that “they” would in any way resemble us in intelligence, character, morals, etc. We would be less than primitives to such an advanced technology and completely at their mercy (if mercy exists).
The laws of physics are universal is what Albert would’ve probably said, at least as far as we can see in the universe. Apparent defiance is just lack of comprehension, understanding.
One way to look at those tic-tacs jumping around, instantaneously appearing 60 miles away for instance, is that it’s a very sly type of jamming. If one can present targets willy-nilly on an adversary’s radar well that can create chaos and help nullify an opponent’s numerical superiority. You know, screw with their version of AWACS. Instead of attacking Taiwan their pilots are chasing the Philippines around the Pacific.
This is what you get when “authorities” adhere inflexibly to the myth of spiral dynamics; perceiving themselves at that uppermost spiral concerned with the administration of an activity rather than the activity itself. It’s amazing how many people have been conditioned to accept regulation by nonparticipants.
Whoa, my bad. I had two tabs open and posted this in the wrong tab.
Project Blue Book, ’52 – ’69.
It amazes me that people who think the Gummint is wasteful, incompetent, and completely useless also believe that it is capable of coordinating vastly disparate organizations (NASA, NSA, the Military, etc. etc) to hide such a huge revelation that the Aliens are here, and have been since God knows when.
Yeah, right.
The Appearance Of Doing Something ranks high on the list of desireable attributes for public sector employees.
“The Day the Earth Stood Still”, 1951, “Klaatu barada nikto”. Great movie when I was 8, a great movie now. Apparently, however, a lot of adults are confusing the movie with reality. However, the message of the movie is still very relevant: “Your choice is simple: join us and live in peace, or pursue your present course and face obliteration. We shall be waiting for your answer”.
I know a guy that talked to a guy that worked inside that hangar at area fifty one. Something going on. I’m pretty sure. Well . . . kind’a sure. The truth is out there. Or is it?
Yeah. I know a guy too. It’s a hangar, probably a lot of stuff going on. It’s more mundane label is “maintenance”.
On the flip side, it would take total arrogance to believe we are the only sentient beings in the universe.