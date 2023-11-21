P-8 Overrun Ends In Ocean Off Oahu

There were no injuries reported when a P-8 Poseidon overran the runway at Marine Corps Hawaii’s base on Monday and ended up in Kaneohe just north of Honolulu. Wind was reported gusting to 21 knots in mist when the plane went into the drink. There were nine people on board. The Coast Guard initially responded but called it off when it was clear the occupants were safe. The airframe is likely a write-off.

The base runway is 7,800 feet but there have been reports the plane landed long. The aircraft belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington State and was there on a regular rotation to patrol the region. The accident will be investigated by the Navy.