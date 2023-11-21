P-8 Overrun Ends In Ocean Off Oahu

There were no injuries reported when a P-8 Poseidon overran the runway at Marine Corps Hawaii’s base on Monday and ended up in Kaneohe just north of Honolulu. Wind was reported gusting to 21 knots in mist when the plane went into the drink. There were nine people on board. The Coast Guard initially responded but called it off when it was clear the occupants were safe. The airframe is likely a write-off.
The base runway is 7,800 feet but there have been reports the plane landed long. The aircraft belongs to the Skinny Dragons of Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington State and was there on a regular rotation to patrol the region. The accident will be investigated by the Navy.
Pilot error, I call it. Engines fail to respond Pilot Error, Brakes fail Pilot Error. I’m from the NTSB and I’m here to help.
Your jumping the gun comment before details are publicly known and before investigators have weighed in is a reflection on you, not on the NTSB. This constant dissing of the NTSB by AvWeb commenters is a reflection on you, not on the NTSB.
Nah, the NTSB has done plenty to prove they’re not worthy of taxpayer funds. We don’t need to wait for even more proof. “Not The Smartest Bunch”
Not to mention that this was a military aircraft accident, and the NTSB won’t be in charge of the investigation…..
Poseidon was the god of the sea. The plane is in the sea. No further questions your Honor.
In order to hunt the submarine, first you must become the submarine.
Read this news on another non-aviation related news site. That article mentioned the poor weather conditions but also stated that the pilot landed long. It went on to say the runway at that base is short but didn’t mention the exact length. The article also stated that all of the 9 crew members were rescued and that none suffered injuries.
The article also states that the Coast Guard called off its efforts very quickly as all crew had already been rescued. Possibly, and somewhat ambiguously, eluding to the crew being rescued by responding civilian boats in the area.
Some of the first images came from a mom on vacation with her family. They had just docked their rented pontoon boat due to the conditions. So, if a pontoon boat made it home safely, even the smallest v-hulled fishing boats could’ve easily handled the weather long enough to get the crew off the plane. While this last paragraph is speculative, I own a 22 foot Bulls Bay, and I’ve been in some serious weather with it. Never had a problem other than getting really wet.
According to the interweb:
‘Marine Corps Base Hawaii is home to Marines, Sailors, their family members, and civilian employees. The United States Marine Corps operates a 7,800-foot (2,400 m) runway at the base.’
I’d not consider that short but I don’t know the landing requirements of the plane.