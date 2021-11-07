The pilot of a King Air C90 that went into a spin while skydivers prepared to jump over South Africa on Oct. 14 says the plane departed controlled flight because too many jumpers got out of the rear exit at the same time. The dramatic video of the incident has gone viral and been featured on network news shows but it was all in a day’s work for the pilot, who identified himself as Xei. “The stall and subsequent spin happened when we allowed too many jumpers on the outside step, causing an aft center of gravity and excessive blocking of the airflow to the left horizontal stabilizer. The nose then pitched up beyond the controllability of the elevator,” he said in a post that accompanied the video on YouTube.
He said he quickly ran out of rudder and elevator and after the right wing came over he chopped power to both engines and began the recovery. “The aircraft behaved very well, and the recovery was surprisingly easy,” Xei wrote. “I pulled out as gently as possible as I did not want to stress the airframe. There was some additional instability when I pulled out of the dive and pushed the throttles forward to power up, as the one engine spooled up much quicker than the other and caused another asymmetrical moment.”
He also said the aircraft is intentionally flown with asymmetrical power for the release of jumpers to prevent them from being blasted by the propwash from the left engine. “Power is kept on the right engine to maintain altitude during the jump run, which typically takes 60 seconds,” he wrote. “A fair amount of right rudder is required to fly a straight line in this configuration. Pilot to maintain 95-90 kts IAS.” He said the incident was reported to authorities and the aircraft inspected. He said the operation has now limited the number of jumpers outside to five at a time and skydivers will be briefed to let go if the aircraft suddenly pitches up.
Baloney! Read the report the pilot submitted to the South African aviation authorities. Using that power configuration on jump run was a incident waiting to happen. The pilot was very lucky to be able to recover. If you watch the video after the spin started it took at least 3 attempts before he was able to break the stall. Using the right engine only to maintain altitude just made the spin even worse. Once jumpers start climbing outside of the plane you don’t maintain altitude, just airspeed. Third mistake is that the jumpers took way to long to climb out.
No multi engine plane is certified for spins. The power settings this pilot was using duplicates VMCa demo, something that is not even recommended for training any more due to how dangerous this maneuver can be if not done correctly. Neither are single engine stalls.
Amazing that this is just now making the news, it happened over a year ago.
When flying jump run in the Otter, I always pulled the left back. That’s how we did it. Of course, an Otter isn’t a King Air.
Flying jumpers is a departure from normal. Is the airplane certified for more than five jumpers hanging on outside of the airplane? I doubt it.
I can see running the left motor at a reduced power setting vis a vis the right motor. As noted, to reduce propeller wash while maintaining altitude. What I would have done is to chop power to both motors as the airplane began to stall.
Damn good piloting to be able to recover from the spin.
All too many years ago I flew jumpers in a Cherokee Six. Six of those rascals as I recall. They were departing from the aft door. Taking too much time. Throttle back to neutral to reduce propeller wash. Before they could depart the airplane, the aft Cg caused the nose to continue pitching up with the control wheel fully forward. I hollered “get the hell out now”. The plane just wobbled and stalled straight head as they left. Fortunately, no spin ensued.
Comes with the territory.
I wonder what object fell out of the airplane during the last part of the recovery from the spin? Also, I didn’t think there would be skydiving activity on such a cloudy day. It didn’t seem like they ever had a clear view of the ground.
That was another skydiver who did not get out when the plane initially stalled. Although not legal in the US, many other countries allow jumping through solid cloud decks.
Matt W–“Using the right engine only to maintain altitude just made the spin even worse. Once jumpers start climbing outside of the plane you don’t maintain altitude, just airspeed. Third mistake is that the jumpers took way to long to climb out.”
Matt has it right. I’ve made 426 jumps, and flown skydivers in a variety of both single and multi-engine airplanes–including the Twin Otter and the Skyvan–plus DC-3s (including the C-47 now known as “That’s All, Brother!”. I also have more than 10,000 hours of King Air time.
There is no need for thrust asymmetry at high altitude. Yes, it is easier on the skydivers hanging out the back, but PERHAPS it would encourage them to get out faster. Even worse is putting out the flaps–full flaps on a King Air is a lot of drag and slows the aircraft QUICKLY (especially on one engine and people hanging outside, as this pilot found out. Just take another 500′ or so, tell the skydivers “no more than 10 seconds in the door”, and keep the airspeed up to avoid the stall.
Famed aviation entrepreneur and pioneer owner of turbine aircraft for civil skydiving Harry Barr would insist on a pilot/skydiver meeting before any big meet–“Here’s what we’re going to do, and NOT do”–anybody that doesn’t follow my rules finds another place to jump!” Being a “Skydiver Driver” isn’t about “giving the skydivers what they want”–it’s about TELLING them what they need to do–it’s a “gentleman’s agreement”–skydivers often aren’t well versed in aircraft operations (after all, they have a lot more takeoffs than landings!)–but passenger briefing and setting limits is part of being “Pilot in Command.”