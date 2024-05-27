Pilot, Skydivers Bail Out Of Damaged Jump Plane

All seven people aboard a turbine powered Cessna 206 safely parachuted from a skydiving plane in Missouri on Saturday. The modified Cessna Super Skywagon, with a 550 horsepower Pratt & Whitney turboprop, was at 14,000 feet over Butler County when a “premature parachute release” fouled the tail and possibly damaged it. Everyone, including the pilot, got out before the plane crashed in a field.

The incident made headlines in Butler County and needed some explaining by authorities. “All parachuters on the plane exited prior to the pilot leaving the plane,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a second, updated news release. “We thought that would be evident by the line that says everyone was treated and released.” The NTSB will investigate.