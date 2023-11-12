There were no injuries when a Lancair IV-P Jetprop overran the runway at Aero Country Airport in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday and collided with a car on a road adjacent to the airport. Jack Schneider, who was at the airport picking up an aircraft to trailer home, got his cellphone recording just in time to capture the crash sequence.

According to WFAA News, the pilot told authorities the prop wouldn’t reverse. According to the Aviation Safety Network, the pilot reported a pressurization problem while climbing through 25,000 feet and descended rapidly to make an emergency landing. It went around on the first landing attempt and then overran the runway. The plane is registered to a company in Midland, Texas.