There were no injuries when a Lancair IV-P Jetprop overran the runway at Aero Country Airport in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday and collided with a car on a road adjacent to the airport. Jack Schneider, who was at the airport picking up an aircraft to trailer home, got his cellphone recording just in time to capture the crash sequence.
According to WFAA News, the pilot told authorities the prop wouldn’t reverse. According to the Aviation Safety Network, the pilot reported a pressurization problem while climbing through 25,000 feet and descended rapidly to make an emergency landing. It went around on the first landing attempt and then overran the runway. The plane is registered to a company in Midland, Texas.
Another Lancair mishap….Surprise, surprise. These planes have the worst accident record in all of G.A.
Can you share the data on which you base this claim?
google it for yourself…not hard to find
So, no data. Got it.
Its there…Don’t be lazy and ask others for answers to your questions. Just google it
If I could find the data I wouldn’t ask you for it. That aside, it’s generally accepted that it’s up to the person making a claim an extraordinary claim to provide evidence to support it. Your reticence to do so speaks volumes.
Have a friend crash in one and another was killed. They stall VERY easily and sudden. The original design had slightly longer wings for better slow speed performance.
I don’t think it’s the planes fault, judging from the lack of pilot judgement.
When ground crew can already see that an accident is gonna happen and have time to pull out their phone and record it, you know that the pilot’s judgement was wrong a hundred different ways.
Funniest clip of the day. Cannot land on a 7,000′ runway in a single?
It’s actually 3,002 ft of paved runway. The other 1,350 is turf…not suitable for a Lancair.!
With a spec. rollout distance of 1,500-1,900 ft, the approach speed and height over the threshold is critical .
My mistake, I was thinking the McKinney airport.
Aero Country looks to have 4352′ of runway over there.
Still plenty of space to land a single prop plane; even a P-51.
Glad to see no one was seriously injured. If the initial reports are correct this was an emergency landing after an aircraft systems failure and a prop stuck at a positive blade angle developing forward thrust.
I wonder if the home built regs developed in an era of 75 kt 65 hp Flybaby’s are adequate for pressurized, 300 kt, 750 hp turbine aircraft operated in the flight levels ?
Some pilots don’t realize just how slick those high powered fast turboprops are until a prop malfunction disables any ability to go max rpm, beta or reverse. At that point you lose the best speed brake and in some cases the only way to slow down quick, whether airborne or on landing rollout. Even a C208 will glide better than a C172 with power off and prop feathered. Glad to hear no one was hurt.
👍
Looks to be an LX-7, which is a derivative of the IV-P. Different fin, wing, etc.
Plane Hits Car After Overrun? Looks like the car hit the airplane. The nerve!