There were no injuries when a Lancair IV-P Jetprop overran the runway at Aero Country Airport in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday and collided with a car on a road adjacent to the airport. Jack Schneider, who was at the airport picking up an aircraft to trailer home, got his cellphone recording just in time to capture the crash sequence.

According to WFAA News, the pilot told authorities the prop wouldn’t reverse. According to the Aviation Safety Network, the pilot reported a pressurization problem while climbing through 25,000 feet and descended rapidly to make an emergency landing. It went around on the first landing attempt and then overran the runway. The plane is registered to a company in Midland, Texas.

  4. Glad to see no one was seriously injured. If the initial reports are correct this was an emergency landing after an aircraft systems failure and a prop stuck at a positive blade angle developing forward thrust.

    I wonder if the home built regs developed in an era of 75 kt 65 hp Flybaby’s are adequate for pressurized, 300 kt, 750 hp turbine aircraft operated in the flight levels ?

  5. Some pilots don’t realize just how slick those high powered fast turboprops are until a prop malfunction disables any ability to go max rpm, beta or reverse. At that point you lose the best speed brake and in some cases the only way to slow down quick, whether airborne or on landing rollout. Even a C208 will glide better than a C172 with power off and prop feathered. Glad to hear no one was hurt.