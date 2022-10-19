Podcast: Eviation At NBAA-BACE 2022

In this podcast, AVweb’s Kate O’Connor talks with Eviation president and CEO Gregory Davis about the first flight of the company’s all-electric Alice, along with certification timeline for the aircraft, its purpose and the development of relevant battery technology.
