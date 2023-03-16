Repair Parts Running Out For GNS 430/530

Garmin says those who still rely on its early generation navigation products should start planning a panel upgrade. The company says “multiple component availability limitations” mean the parts needed to fix the devices that heralded a revolution in aviation navigation and in-flight information are fading away. “First introduced in 1998, Garmin has offered repair service for the GNS 430/530 series for 25 years,” the company said in a brief service advisory issued March 14. “Garmin plans to continue offering repair service when the components required for a specific repair remain available. Database updates and technical support will also remain available.”

But the company said that starting in 2024, it will no longer be able to fix some issues with the early devices, which include “all WAAS and Non-WAAS GNC® 420, GNS 430, GNS 530, GPS 400, and GPS 500.” The company said now is the time to think about an upgrade. “We encourage GNS 430(W)/530(W) series owners to begin considering their transition strategy to newer generation products,” the advisory said.