Some flying moments are memorable for the wrong reasons, and it’s fair to say everyone aboard an Air Canada flight landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport from Tokyo on Monday was left with a lasting impression of their arrival. The Boeing 777 was landing in a stiff crosswind (17 G 26) and might have encountered wind shear as the windward wing suddenly dipped sharply, planting the right main gear firmly on the runway. The plane then rocked left as the crew wrestled it down to a safe runout.