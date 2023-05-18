Russian Airlines Don’t Want To Hear About Aircraft ‘Defects’

Russian airlines are reportedly asking employees to stop logging aircraft defects so it can keep flying the defective planes. The Moscow Times says a worker told the Russian language investigative publication Proekt the policy has been in effect for about a year “to prevent aircraft from being grounded due to a defect, which, according to regulations, prohibits the aircraft from flying until it is fixed.” The publication said the practice is common in all airlines.
It quoted a pilot as saying a recurring fuel leak on Boeing 737 didn’t get logged but mechanics knew about it. “The Russian attitude of betting on good luck also exists in aviation,” the pilot is quoted as saying. “Obviously, it’s frightening to fly on hope alone, but unfortunately, that’s what’s happening in many airlines in the country today.” Sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have cut off the supply of parts to airlines operating Western aircraft and the “don’t ask, don’t tell” approach only goes so far. Estimates suggest about 20 percent of those planes are being grounded every year.
Here in the U.S. we have even worst problems. This one is from 2011! The 737s are still flying. The ADs keep coming on this one and “nobody” knows. Check this video up and see for yourself how the problem was/is handled:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWxxtzBTxGU&t=816s
I’ve probably missed the point, but I call Stones and Glass houses. We (US 121 carriers) could do better in the safety reporting as well.
It’s completely legal for a US carrier to dispatch from the US to Latin and South American destinations in mountainous terrain with ESL controllers, single runway, one PACK deferred, volcanic ash advisory in the area, with no alternate (and consequent fuel) required if the TAF is good.
This is NOT my personal experience. But, I know a guy, that knew a guy, who’s sisters nephew is a 121 captain that routinely uses that authority to add fuel and since said guy likes his job he can’t point out that it causes phone calls and emails and ASAP, NASA, and Safety reports which he claims are a pain in the arse, but he claims, for all of our boisterous claims of “safer than driving on I-95”, the US and can do better as well.
A Final decision to take an ACFT remains with the Captain. Sometimes this may be legal but not smart. This is why the Captain gets paid the big bucks.
So you’re saying that because the US aviation safety systems (best in the world with an incredible record of success) are not yet 100% perfect – we are in no position to point out obvious, egregious flaws in the systems of any other nation? Okay, got it. Thanks.