The Trouble With Making Examples Of Stupid Pilot Tricks

When I was in ninth grade—hell, when I was in college—I didn’t know what an algorithm was. Now, my life—yours too—is ruled by the damn things. Absentmindedly click on something and within hours, you’re buried in a tsunami of more of the same, ultimately building into that $#@%storm that fuels social media: outrage.
You have to have robust critical thinking skills to avoid being sucked into the black vortex of reactive anger and unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you know that artificial intelligence is going to make it just a whole lot worse. But before that dystopian funnel of doom is visited upon us, we can, for a few moments, contemplate the pathetic specter of Trevor Daniel Jacob, a snowboarder of some accomplishment who has achieved YouTube immortality by filming himself intentionally crashing an airplane. (YouTube immortality lasts about as long it takes the algorithm to sense a microsecond of boredom and send you, like a squirrel chasing a nut, to click on something else that will glaze your eyes just a little less.) Jacob actually hit the Tri-Fecta; he got himself on all three major news networks. Some feat.
While I hesitate to admit it, I find have a sort of perverse admiration for someone who could first think up such a galactically stupid stunt, persevere to carry it through and at least believe some viewers in the YouTubeverse would be galactically naïve enough to believe what they’re seeing is real. Or, if we’re gaslighting ourselves here, know full well it’s a hoax but the purveyor somehow has us in on the joke.
But is the joke worth a few years in the slammer?
I suppose we’re about to find out. After Jacob filmed his crash, he retrieved the wreckage from the site after telling investigators he didn’t know where it was. This, it turns out, is considered obstruction of a federal investigation and it’s bad. Very bad. I’ve seen reporting that suggests the max sentence for this felony crime is 20 years, but I can’t find the documentation to support that. I did find guidelines for five to 10 years.
But should such a crime that only minimally endangered anyone on the ground if it endangered them at all result in jail time? The only way I get to yes is to allow myself the outrage reaction to the stunt that fuels social media and gains additional animation from Jacob’s adroit success at casting GA in a bad light. Does 20 years in jail or even five violate the Eighth Amendment’s stricture against cruel and unusual punishment? After all, the felony part here involves pissing off the government. But yes, since we’re a nation of laws, living that creed means honoring the investigators meant to enforce laws, so looking the other way isn’t an option. I was curious enough about this to publish a poll on it and thus far, a strong plurality thought a five-year jail term (or more) was right, although one in five favored probation and a fine. Personally, I’d go with six months and a big fine.
It’s difficult to resist the urge to teach these damn YouTubers a lesson so they won’t do it again. That, I think, is where five years comes from. But be careful what you wish for in cheering the government to drop the hammer. That’s what they did in the Trent Palmer case, a far milder infraction than that committed by Jacob. Recall his certificate was suspended for 120 days after a resident complained that a low pass he made to attempt a landing at an RC field was reckless.
The FAA never should have bothered with enforcement. It should have done what many of us remember from a few decades ago. A friendly phone call with some fatherly advice. Or, at worst, a 709 ride as a refresher. Case closed.
The trouble with making examples so that others may fear to tread is that it’s abusive. And if you trust the administrative law process to mete out justice wisely and fairly, you’re dreaming. In the Palmer case, the administrative law judge overseeing the case said as much. The judge said the FAA’s investigatory work showed “negligence and carelessness and sloppiness …” Yet the case proceeded anyway and Palmer was sanctioned.
This is justice? More like a Star Chamber, in my view. The NTSB agrees with the FAA overwhelmingly on appeals. Palmer’s is one that shouldn’t have been brought in the first place. Yes, the Jacob case is different and egregious. It’s also a felony. But let’s all just be a little restrained in calling for harsh punishment for errant pilots. The law process we’re all subject to has little demonstrated history of wisdom, fairness and equality.
I agree that a punishment consisting of a six-month sentence and a fine is fair and appropriate.
He was charged with one count of 18 U.S.C. § 1519: Destruction and Concealment of a Tangible Object with Intent to Obstruct Federal Investigation.
§2J1.2 is the sentencing guideline for sec. 1519 offenses and has a “base” of Level 14, but it also says
“2) If the offense resulted in substantial interference with the administration of justice, increase by 3 levels.
(3) If the offense (A) involved the destruction, alteration, or fabrication of a substantial number of records, documents, or tangible objects;… (C) was otherwise extensive in scope, planning, or preparation, increase by 2 levels.”
So, having nothing to do with the actual stunt, he was facing at very least a Level 19 sentence with a minimum of 30 months incarceration (assuming zero criminal history). There were like more of these “bonus” points they could find to add up to at least 4 yrs min., and possibly many more, but like Paul, I don’t see this adding up to 20 yrs.
This obviously went well beyond the “apologize to the FSDO guy, do a two hour refresher flight with a CFI as penance, then we’ll forget the whole thing ever happened” when you get multiple agencies involved, and you lie over and over, and put it on YouTube.
Just like all of us, the government has to save face and so they made laws, like Paul says, for pissing them off. If you put something on YouTube and then lie, it’s pretty hard for them to ignore that. Being “made an example of” is not the case, IMO, they do this all the time since it’s so easy to get a conviction. Just ask Martha Stuart, the federal government goes after people like her and many other people the SEC, FBI, ATF etc. investigates because you are lying to them and sending them off on a wild goose chase, and they don’t have a sense of humor. Once you make false statements to federal investigators, they know this is a slam-dunk conviction and will go after you, if only to keep their stats up.
This might sound harsh, but don’t break federal law. These guys have nothing better to do, they have 95%+ conviction rates, and they di that by only going after slam-dunk cases.
Reminds me of a local college kid who had a Zebra card printer making fake IDs to get beer underage. He was selling them for $200 to friends, and these were such a good job that word spread and business was booming. For a lot of us this was just a part of growing up, way back when, and if you got caught they wouldn’t send you to the gallows, you’d get arrested but you probably were not going to prison. Not these days. You would not believe the stakeout they had to catch a 19 year old. Like Paul said, in the old days when people were more reasonable, this was a scared-straight thing where the judge lectured him, he showed remorse, he got 500 hrs. community service and a suspended sentence, but then a year later his life was back to normal.
But with post-9/11 federal laws, he was not dealing with the local or state police, he was taken down by a million-agency task force(FBI, postal insp., ATF, DEA, ICE, US Marshals, EIEIO) and now his crime is aiding terrorism and he was facing somewhere around 119 counts of forging official documents; each count was a max of 8 years in federal prison. Last I saw him, they had him in some Hannibal Lecter restraint and the cops were parading him around like they just caught Bin Laden.
So yeah, there message was clear to me – don’t piss these guys off .
Glad to see that I am not completely alone in being stumped by the anger, rigor and downright embarrassing nature of outrage thrown towards, (yet) another victim of a social media click-frenzy.
People love watching other people do incredibly dumb stuff online. Some sort of sick-twisted self-entertaining that seems to distract people from the harsh reality of life.
According to the poll, the clear majority of readers wants this guy’s head on a platter. Fame and glory (even if attained through a few stunts on TikTok, Youtube or other mass-distraction platforms) is mostly short-lived. You know this! Most other people do know this! However, some obviously struggle with the concept of common sense.
Mr. Jacob will feel the repercussions of this truth for a while to come. For what? I am not sure what kind of net- revenue videos like this bring and how much of it one gets to keep after the IRS takes its cut and the FAA settles on a fine/ penalty. Any company/ business willing to sponsor idiocy at this level, should be held liable, as well.
We no longer live in times that allow our industry to be presented recklessly and I believe thats the reason for the anger within the pilot populace. Many of the old-timers have fought tooth to nail to get the “rich idiot stigma” out of the general aviation circus and here comes Mr. Algorythm Hold Ma Beer and rips it all to shreds. Thanks!
I do hope that some of the dinosaurs (I am one) will take a deep breath and realize that they were young and dumb at least once in their lifetime, except it never appeared on social media.
Reality is, we – as a community and industry – are completely defenseless about the very next guy doing the same thing or something worse. Probably because we know that someone is prepping a stunt of grande- ginormous idiocy right now, we naively hope that, the FAA throwing a brick after this guy, could possibly make the next guy think twice. We would be dead wrong, unfortunately.
Paul I have a massive amount of respect for you and love your content. I usually agree with you on most things but I feel like you got this one all wrong. First, I feel like you’re implying the enforcement is about the staging of the crash when you say “But should such a crime that only minimally endangered anyone on the ground if it endangered them at all result in jail time”, that’s not what he’s pleading guilty to. This is all about his deliberate actions of lying to investigators and then intentionally destroying evidence he had already been informed and agreed was his responsibility to preserve. It’s a willful attempt to prevent the investigation from discovering the facts, that’s obstruction at it’s rawest sense. That type of willful cover-up and anti-authority behavior should ALWAYS be met with swift and considerable response. Sweeping that under the rug is NOT OK.
Second, I feel like you fail to acknowledge the true impact of this. As you noted the entire world saw what happened here. People not involved in aviation in any way saw these antics. General Aviation is already fighting a decades long PR battle with the general public in order to keep our airports and keep them funded (you’ve mentioned this repeatedly in your own content).
When those in our community like Trevor Jacob pull these stunts that get mainstream attention, it harms our community overall. We’re trying to convince people that we’re good stewards of the community, that GA is on the whole a safe activity to be occurring in (and above) their communities, etc. But situations like this just feed ammunition to the opposition to encourage further restrictions on all of us. So yes, being direct in the punishment of these willful actions is a productive and good thing in my opinion. It shows society at large that people who do these things are the outliers and that the FAA/NTSB/Federal authorities/etc. will punish them in meaningful ways when they potentially put people, property, and national forests at risk.
With regard to Trent Palmer I think that’s a very different situation. A) It wasn’t a stunt done for views and a sponsorship (i.e. compensation) B) From everything I’ve seen in the court documents, Trent Palmer completely cooperated with the investigation. C) There is a plausible explanation for his actions and one can definitely argue good faith on his part even if ultimately in violation of the regulations D) Even in the court documents it was acknowledged that the neighbors (the complainants) were exaggerating and seemed vindictive. Definitely not the same as the Trevor Jacob situation.
Just my two cents, still very much respect you and appreciate all the content you produce!!
I agree.
It’s not just the stupid stunt he pulled and the terrible publicity he intentionally gave to GA, but the willful and intentional lying to investigators to cover up his unsanctioned stunt. He didn’t seem to offer up any real sort of remorse for the stunt, and his cover-up could imply that he wouldn’t have cared much if the crash damaged “persons or property” on the ground. That’s a very basic violation of societal norms, and he deserves prison time for that.
+1. One of these is not like the other.