Russian Fighter Accidentally Bombs City Near Ukraine Border

Last Thursday, a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter/bomber “accidentally” released unspecified ordnance that exploded on the streets of the Russian city of Belgorod, about 25 miles from the Ukraine border. Two days later, more than 3,000 citizens of Belgorod were evacuated after officials found another undetonated explosive. It’s not clear if the second weapon was also released from the Sukhoi, nor is it clear why the first weapon was released. Presumably, either the crew mistakenly thought they were over a target in Ukraine, or it might have been an emergency jettison as the fighter was en route to or returning from a mission over Ukraine, or some other reason.

Traffic-cam video published here by the BBC shows the initial impact as the first weapon hits the ground, followed 18 seconds later by the explosion, which reportedly tossed a car from the street onto the roof of a nearby building. One car can be seen on the busy street passing the site of the explosion just seconds before the blast. The car is lifted up by the force of the explosion but continues to drive away.

Though several buildings and cars were destroyed or damaged, there are no reported fatalities. Three were injured, according to reports by Russian news sources Tass and Ria Novosti. The Thursday incident was initially reported by Ria Novosti simply as an “explosion.” According to the Russian news service, Belgorod has been targeted regularly by attacks from Ukraine. Subsequently, however, Tass released a statement from the Russian defense ministry: “As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition.” Video footage revealed a crater reported to be 65 feet in diameter.