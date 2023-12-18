Santa Clara Airports Fight To Keep Leaded Gas Out

Santa Clara County officials are pushing back against proposed legislation in the FAA reauthorization bills that would require them to reintroduce leaded aviation fuel.

Calling it a “step backwards” for Santa Clara County airports, Local News Matters reported local officials are actively opposing two bills in the House and Senate. The Senate bill mandates airports to continue offering the same fuel types used since 2022 until 2030, or until a widely distributed alternative is available. Meanwhile, the House bill version, which has already passed, requires airports to sell the same fuels available as of 2018. Should congress pass the legislation, these bills would overturn the county’s lead ban implemented in January 2022.

While eliminating leaded aviation gasoline is a priority for GA advocates, it is clear stakeholders are urging caution until a viable alternative is available. However, several environmental activists are calling on local officials to follow Santa Clara County’s precedent and eliminate 100LL from their airports. This week, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors planned to ask the county’s Federal Affairs Advocacy Task Force to explore strategies to protect the county’s authority to restrict the sale of leaded fuel, according to Local News Matters.

For now, FAA reauthorization remains stalled. The House passed another reauthorization extension to fund the agency until March 8, 2024, while the Senate will need to vote on the legislation before funding expires at the end of the month.