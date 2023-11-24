Senate Leaders Press FAA To Speed Up Space Launch Approvals

Leaders of the Senate space and science subcommittee have sent a letter to the FAA urging it to further streamline commercial space launch and reentry approvals. Chair Leader Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, and Ranking Member Eris Schmitt, D-Missouri, say red tape at the agency is threatening the country’s competitiveness, and in getting high-profile missions like the Artemis moon landing program off the ground.

“As the pace of launches from U.S. commercial spaceflight companies increases and China’s state-backed space industry continues to grow, it is imperative that the processes at the FAA and other federal agencies adapt to keep pace with American innovation as well as adversarial threats in space,” the letter said according to CNN.

The FAA told the network it understands the issues and it’s doing its best, noting that it has approved 104 launches this year so far compared to 26 in 2019. “Keeping pace with industry demand is a priority and is important for several reasons, including meeting our national security and civil exploration needs,” an FAA spokesperson told CNN in a statement on Tuesday. “We’re working diligently to attract, hire and retain additional staff.”