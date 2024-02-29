Sikorsky Takes New Hybrid VTOL Design Public

Yesterday, Sikorsky revealed plans to build, test and fly a large-scale hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) tilt-wing demonstrator. Dubbed HEX (for “hybrid-electric”), the project is expected to be the first of a series of large, next-gen VTOLs featuring varying degrees of electrification and advanced autonomy technology “for optionally-piloted flight,” Sikorsky said in a statement.

The HEX program, part of Sikorsky’s Innovations prototyping group founded in 2010, places a premium on achieving range figures in excess of 500 nautical miles, reducing the complexity of mechanical systems for greater safety and reliability, and minimizing maintenance costs. In cooperation with GE Aerospace, the Sikorsky program is now finalizing design of the hybrid-electric power systems test bed, equipped with a 600-kW electric motor. “The testbed is a first step to evaluate hover performance of the follow-on HEX demonstrator,” Sikorsky said, “a 9,000-pound maximum gross weight aircraft with 1.2mW-class turbogenerator and associated power electronics.”

Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo said, “Our HEX demonstrator program will provide valuable insights as we look to a future family of aircraft built to the scale and preferred configurations relevant to commercial and military customers.”