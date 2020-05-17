Textron flew its new Cessna SkyCourier utility twin turboprop for the first time on Sunday and all went well according to the pilots. The high-wing hauler took off from Beech Field Airport with senior test pilot Corey Eckhart and chief test pilot Aaron Tobias up front and flew for two hours and 15 minutes. “We were very pleased with how the Cessna SkyCourier performed throughout its first flight,” Eckhart said. “It was particularly impressive to see how stable the aircraft handled on takeoff and landing. The Cessna SkyCourier already displays a high level of maturity in its flight characteristics, especially for a first flight. We were able to accomplish everything we wanted on this flight, and that’s an excellent start to the flight test program.”

The prototype that flew will be one of six aircraft used for certification testing. It’s powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC engines and can be configured for 19 passengers, 6,000 pounds of freight or a mix of both. It will cruise at 200 knots with a range of 900 nautical miles. “I’m proud of the way the team has persevered through disruptions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic and remained focused on getting us to this point,” said Textron CEO Ron Draper. “The Cessna SkyCourier will be an excellent product in its segment due to its combination of cabin flexibility, payload capability, superior performance and low operating costs.”