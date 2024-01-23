Southwest Pilots Accept 50 Percent Pay Hike

Southwest pilots have voted overwhelmingly to accept a new five-year contract that will give them a cumulative 50% wage increase over the term. The Associated Press reported that in the first year, they get a 29.15 percent bump followed by 4% increases in the next three years and a 3.25% raise in the final year. There are also enhancements for retirement and parental leave programs. About 93% of pilots voted in favor of the deal, which also includes an overhaul of the airline’s crew scheduling system that contributed to a collapse of the airline in a snowstorm in December of 2022.

Southwest Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Casey Murray said the contract includes “the security and protections that have been long needed.” The Southwest deal is in line with contracts settled with pilots at the three largest U.S. carriers. United, Delta and American pilots accepted wage increases in the 40% range over four years. Southwest still hasn’t reached a deal with flight attendants, who rejected its last offer in December.