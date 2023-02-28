Crew-6 Launch Scrubbed For Ground Systems Issue

Citing a ground systems issue, NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Monday’s planned launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). According to NASA, the decision was made in order to allow an investigation into “an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines.” The agency noted that the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are currently in a safe configuration awaiting the next launch attempt.

“I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor and, as always, we will fly when we are ready.”

NASA and SpaceX are currently looking at Thursday, March 2, as the next potential launch date assuming Monday’s issue can be resolved. SpaceX’s sixth crew rotation mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, Crew-6 will transport NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the ISS. The crew will remain at the station for six months of scientific research expected to include more than 200 experiments and technology demonstrations.