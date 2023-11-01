Spacex says it’s ready to launch its Starship rocket for a second attempt as soon as an environmental review of its new launch system is complete. On Oct. 31, FAA wrapped up a safety review of the first Starship launch in April. That attempt resulted in the destruction of the rocket and massive damage to the Boca Chica launch site. On Sept. 8, the FAA gave SpaceX a list of safety issues to resolve before a second launch and it’s believed that most of those items had already been addressed by SpaceX. With the safety probe out of the way, the environmental issues are all that’s left.

Ironically, a new system aimed at reducing the colossal damage done by the hugely powerful rocket is the the last stumbling block before environmental approval. A new water deluge system that will cool and cushion the impact of the rocket blast is being studied for its potential environmental impact. The FAA has to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the effect of the deluge system on endangered species. USFWS says it can take up to 135 days to do that but it expects to finish sooner.