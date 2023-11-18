SpaceX’s second test flight of its Starship rocket was cut short early Saturday after the spacecraft exploded, but the company noted some major improvements over its first attempt last April.
According to The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX lost contact with the spacecraft about 15 minutes after launch from its spaceport, near Brownsville, Texas, around 8 a.m. ET.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SpaceX explained that “the booster experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while Starship’s engines fired for several minutes on its way to space.”
The company said Saturday’s test flight showed advancements for the rocket intended for deep-space missions. Despite the explosion, Starship significantly improved its flight distance in comparison to its initial flight test back in April where separation of the booster rocket and the spacecraft on top of it never occurred.
“With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary,” SpaceX said.
The FAA confirmed no injuries or property damage resulted from the flight and the agency will participate in an investigation to determine when SpaceX can proceed with another launch, according to the Journal.
The usual positive spin on a day that didn’t result in success. However, it appears that the launch platform did okay, and all 33 of the main booster’s engines performed as intended up until separation. Explosion of the booster is not totally unexpected due to the hot staging process which puts a tremendous strain on the top of the booster as the Starship blasts away from it. What is troubling is that the Starship appears to have also exploded when the telemetry suddenly stopped. It appeared to be working normally right up until then, so that is a little puzzling. It will be interesting to see what details they release about that. Back to the drawing board guys.
Back to the drawing board implies starting over.
This is a hardware rich iterative development process. Partial failure is not unexpected, indeed it is a part of the process.
SpaceX has been open about this flight for some time that they would consider getting to stage separation (testing the new hot-staging system) a success. They went well beyond that today.
Oh, look at that! Our little rocket just decided to have a spontaneous self-destruct sequence. How delightful! I’m sure the engineers will be thrilled to hear about this unexpected development. Moving right along…😊
You have to give them credit, they take it in stride, and proceed to the next attempt. So long as no one is hurt or killed. keep launching, eventually they will get it right.
This is the same as the “all up” testing that NASA did with the Saturn V. If you can afford the hardware, it’s a quick way to root out problems.
With all the telemetry that modern electronics brings in real-time their engineers should soon have a good idea of what went wrong and how to fix it.
A true failure would be finding some fundamental flaw that requires a major redesign of the rocket.
PS – the original Atlas rocket had a 45% failure rate – only 13 out of 24 launches worked.