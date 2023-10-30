Stricken Pilot In Caravan Emergency Back To Flying

The pilot whose in-flight medical crisis prompted a non-pilot passenger to land their Cessna Caravan now has his medical back. Kenneth Allen was flying two passengers from the Bahamas to Florida on May 10, 2022, when his aortic artery tore. One of the passengers, Darren Harrison, who had no flight experience, took the controls and, with help from an instructor over the radio, landed the big single pretty much flawlessly at Palm Beach Airport. As Harrison was celebrated for the outcome, Allen was far from being out of danger.
He was taken to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center where doctors diagnosed a tear in his aorta that reached deep into his abdomen. “It really is nothing short of a miracle that he was even able to get to us,” Dr. Nishant Patel told NewsNation. He underwent emergency open heart surgery and Patel was able to repair the damage. After 17 months of recovery and rehabilitation, the FAA reissued his medical. Allen said he’s been through numerous tests and assessments and given a clean bill of health. He said he’s flown almost every day since he got his ticket back. He’s planning to fly Harrison, his wife and their 14-month-old daughter to Charleston next week.
I’m grateful for the good outcome on all parts.
I am glad that he recovered. However, if I had surgery like that, I probably would have hung up my headset.
I had major surgery years ago, and for 3 months could barely walk up a flight of stairs. And my surgery was a fraction of what he went through.
Everyone is different regarding their recovery time and physical condition. But since I just fly for a hobby and recreation, I can find other outlets.
My neighbor had that. Fortunately a heart hospital was nearby. Surgery was 10 hours with only a 5% chance of it being successful. He survived and his recovery was similar to just bypass surgery. Happy for this pilot. Very fortunate.
Glad you are back in the air. Prayers for continued recovery.
While it was pretty amazing and wonderful that Harrison was able to land the plane safely that day, the true miracle is that Allen actually survived. Aortic tears are generally fatal, even with rapid treatment. It is great that he has been able to recover and get back in the air.
Spontaneous dissection of the aortic artery is a dire emergency that many people do not survive. Mr. Allen’s remarkable recovery is an inspirational example of human resilience.