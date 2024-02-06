Swift Charters Global 7500 For Tokyo Flight

Taylor Swift is safe and sound in Tokyo following a ten hour and 40 minute flight from Los Angeles courtesy of a Vista Jet Global 7500 long-range business jet. The westward flight time bodes well for her coming flight next Sunday from Tokyo to Las Vegas. She needs to be in her suite at Allegiant Stadium 14 hours after stepping off the stage in Tokyo to be in time for the kickoff of Super Bowl LXVIII featuring boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Flights from North America to Japan typically encounter headwinds, but the long-legged Bombardier will likely get a push on the way back from Tokyo, where Swift’s Eras tour has performances from Wednesday to Saturday. The plane left L.A. just after 5 a.m. Monday morning and landed at Tokyo Haneda at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. The plane was then ferried to Narita to be parked until the Saturday-night return flight.

As first reported by celebrity airplane tracker Jack Sweeney earlier this week, Swift sold her Falcon 900LX with the registration N898TS but there has been no announcement of a replacement aircraft. According to the FAA register someone reserved tail number N13TS a few days after the sale of the 900 went through. Swift has threatened to sue Sweeney to stop him from publishing her aircraft’s whereabouts citing privacy and security concerns. Sweeney, who is in his early 20s and is attending university in Florida, has countered that he uses publicly available information and argues it’s a free speech issue.