Taiwan Operator Signs For A Surveillance Version Of Tecnam’s P2012

Tecnam announced today (Sept. 19) that Apex Aviation in Taiwan has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a special-mission P2012 Sentinel SMP. The piston twin will serve in the role of surveillance and maritime patrol equipped with IMSAR electronic sensor equipment, including two EO/IR cameras, a power box to feed all systems, radar, infrared sensor, AIS sensor, and a data downlink installation.

The announcement of the signing came from Apex CEO Wilson Chien Yu Kao at the Taipei Aerospace and Defense Technology Exhibition.

Based in Taitung, Apex acquired a P2012 for skydiving and aerial tourism in 2022, followed up by a second aircraft equipped for air ambulance service in June this year. Apex holds options for six more P2012s. Chien Yu Kao said, “We believe that the Tecnam P2012 Sentinel SMP is the perfect platform for the Taiwan Coast Guard. Its range, payload capability, and characteristics are ideal to fulfill the mission requirements. Equipped with IMSAR components, the new aircraft will be a state-of-the-art paradigm for maritime patrolling.”