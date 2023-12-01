Tamarack-Modified King Air Logs A Pair Of Record Flights

Sandpoint, Idaho-based Tamarack Aerospace announced earlier this week it has received recognition from both the U.S. National Aeronautic Association (NAA) and the European Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) for record flights involving Tamarack’s modified and upgraded Beechcraft King Air 350 twin turboprop. The King Air is equipped with Tamarack’s Smartwing upgrade, which increases wing length and adds winglets. Unique to the Smartwing winglet installation is its autonomous load-alleviating surfaces that react to turbulence.

Tamarack founder and CEO Nick Guida was the copilot on both record flights. The first was an Oct. 15, 2022 non-stop flight from Idaho to Orlando, Florida, a 2,032.8-nautical mile leg flown in seven hours, 46 minutes. The second record flight was a westbound trip a week later from Orlando to Henderson, Nevada. Facing strong headwinds, the King Air completed the 1,770.7-nm mission in eight hours, eight minutes’ flying time, with a stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Guida said, “There has been significant interest from the military following these record-setting demonstrations last year. You know, the defense community sees a lot of value in our increased range and loiter time for important missions.”

Tamarack claims up to a 33 percent boost in range with the technology, with associated improvement in fuel efficiency and reduction in emissions. The reactive aerodynamic surfaces also reduce the effects of turbulence, Tamarack says.