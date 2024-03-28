Tecnam Gets EASA Approval for STOL Version Of P2012 Piston Twin

Tecnam announced today (March 27) it has received full type certification approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the short takeoff and land (STOL) variant of its P2012 Traveller light twin. Capua, Italy-based Tecnam invested 18 months in the certification effort for the aircraft, which it says “is engineered and tailored to operator from airports and airstrips characterized by extremely short runways and demanding operational constraints.” The newly certified variant retains 99% parts commonality with the existing P2012 piston twin.

The P2012 STOL has a useful load of 2,830 pounds with a maximum takeoff weight of 8,113 pounds. Takeoff run at mtow is 1,033 feet; with 1,394 feet needed to clear a 50-foot obstacle. Landing distance over an obstacle at max landing weight (8,002 pounds) is 1,181 feet with a ground run of 738 feet, according to Tecnam.

The fixed-gear, unpressurized P2012 STOL is available in passenger and multi-mission configurations, including air ambulance, cargo and passenger roles. The 11-seat interior (two crew and nine passengers) is easily convertible to cargo or combi configuration. Production versions of the single-pilot-capable P2012 STOL are in the final stages of construction on the assembly line, Tecnam said, and first deliveries are expected imminently.