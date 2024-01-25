Textron Aviation Offers Internships For Aspiring High School Students

Textron Aviation announced today (Jan. 24) that applications for its summer high school internships are due by Feb. 12. The internship opportunities will run from June 3 to July 12 and are open to students aged 16 to 19. In addition, Textron is offering K-12 educators “externships” in Wichita, Kansas, between June 10-14 and July 15-19 to “provide an opportunity for educators to gain valuable insights into the aviation industry and explore potential career pathways.”
The student internships are paid part-time positions that enable young people with an interest in aviation to learn from Textron’s professionals while contributing their own skills and efforts to real-world projects. Areas of interest include piloting, engineering, maintenance, avionics, flight operations and customer service, according to Textron. According to the company, “These exclusive internships are designed to provide young minds with hands-on experience and exposure to diverse skills within the aviation industry.”
The educator externships are programmed to enable participants to work with aviation professionals to learn, firsthand, about modern advances in all levels of aeronautical technology. Textron said, “These externships aim to inspire and empower educators, enabling them to bring real-world experiences and knowledge back to their classrooms.”
Imagine a high school education where textbooks meet the real world. In the 1950s, that’s just what my education looked like. Mandatory shop classes in carpentry, sheet metal, and electrical may have felt unwelcome at the time, but those hands-on skills became the cornerstone of my work as an electro-mechanical draftsman, product designer and subsequently a manufacturer.
This direct application of theory, which can be fostered through teacher externships, is as important as student internships. By equipping educators with real-world experiences, we can ensure future generations graduate with not just knowledge, but with the practical skills to bridge the gap between classroom and career.
Thank you Textron!
I’m with you 100% Raf. No better way to inspire and train. I have a 5 -1/2 yr old grandson who had the time of his life totally disassembling a laser printer. Was pulling at his parents at 6:15 am to get to work!
Excellent work, Textron. This program addresses a huge need not filled by what education has become.