Textron Aviation Offers Internships For Aspiring High School Students

Textron Aviation announced today (Jan. 24) that applications for its summer high school internships are due by Feb. 12. The internship opportunities will run from June 3 to July 12 and are open to students aged 16 to 19. In addition, Textron is offering K-12 educators “externships” in Wichita, Kansas, between June 10-14 and July 15-19 to “provide an opportunity for educators to gain valuable insights into the aviation industry and explore potential career pathways.”

The student internships are paid part-time positions that enable young people with an interest in aviation to learn from Textron’s professionals while contributing their own skills and efforts to real-world projects. Areas of interest include piloting, engineering, maintenance, avionics, flight operations and customer service, according to Textron. According to the company, “These exclusive internships are designed to provide young minds with hands-on experience and exposure to diverse skills within the aviation industry.”

The educator externships are programmed to enable participants to work with aviation professionals to learn, firsthand, about modern advances in all levels of aeronautical technology. Textron said, “These externships aim to inspire and empower educators, enabling them to bring real-world experiences and knowledge back to their classrooms.”