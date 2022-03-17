Textron To Acquire Pipistrel

Textron has entered into an agreement to purchase Slovenia-based aircraft developer and manufacturer Pipistrel. Pipistrel, which has long been on the forefront of the development of electric and hybrid electric aircraft, became the first company to earn a type certificate for a fully electric aircraft with the Velis Electro in June 2020. Following its acquisition of the company, Textron plans to form Textron eAviation, a new business segment that will focus on the development of sustainable aircraft.
“Pipistrel puts Textron in a uniquely strong position to develop technologies for the sustainable aviation market and develop a variety of new aircraft to meet a wide range of customer missions,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly. “Today’s announcement supports Textron’s long-term strategy to offer a family of sustainable aircraft for urban air mobility, general aviation, cargo and special mission roles.”
Donnelly also noted that Textron plans to maintain Pipistrel’s brand, headquarters, research and development, and manufacturing operations in Slovenia and Italy along with making additional investments for the development and production of future products. Pipistrel founder and CEO Ivo Boscarol will remain a minority shareholder and Chairman Emeritus. According to Textron, Boscarol will be consulting on future product plans and strategies for a two-year period. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.
I wonder if the Panthera and other internal combustion lines will be spun off
Well.. first all electric aircraft.. hm.. that was Yuneec E430 back in 2016. I made all test flights and finished DULV certification with that,. Otherwise, excellent, hapy to hear!
If Cessna, which is part of Textron, was unable to make the Skycatcher C162 work, what makes Textron think that this purchase is going to work any better? Love to hear comments on this question.
Was it FAA certified or just in the EU?
The electric stuff is NOT the story here.
The story here is that pipistrel has been the most innovative and successful up and coming light aircraft manufacturer since Diamond sold to the CCP and it’s closing. The story here is that a foreign aircraft company was bought by a US company. That company has been STRANGLING piston GA for decades.
I’d love to dream about Boscarol creating a new line of Cessna piston planes to replace the retreads they keep building, but I suspect none of that will happen. I’d be happy to see Cessna start building a two seat composite trainer powered by rotax. More likely, they will use the expertise to build drones, or build more electric prototypes.
Color me a skeptical old crank. This story is an obituary for a good company. That’s all.