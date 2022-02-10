Turbo Skylane Returns To Textron Lineup

Textron Aviation announced on Thursday that it will be returning the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its piston product lineup. A turbocharged version of the Cessna 182 Skylane, the Turbo Skylane T182T was introduced in 2001 and production was paused in 2013. The company says it is current taking orders for the model with plans to begin deliveries in early 2023.
“The Cessna Skylane is a remarkably instinctive aircraft to operate, and the turbocharged engine provides even greater performance that enhances the overall flying experience,” said Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper. “The Turbo Skylane represents our commitment to offering new and innovative solutions to our piston owners and operators, and we’re pleased to bring expanded capabilities to this segment of the market.”
At a base price of $653,000, the 2023 Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T will feature the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite with a GI 275 electric standby, a constant-speed, three-blade, electric de-ice McCauley propeller and an in-cabin oxygen system. Powered by the Lycoming TIO-540 engine, it is equipped with a Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) turbocharger designed to provide the aircraft with 235 horsepower up to its 20,000-foot maximum cruising altitude. The four-seat Turbo Skylane has a top cruise speed of 165 knots, 971-NM range and useful load of 998 pounds.
Don’t get me wrong; the 182 is a great airplane, but “new and innovative” aren’t exactly the words I would use to describe it. Maybe if this was 1965. This from the same company that stopped production of the TTX, which could fly higher and faster and was definitely a more “modern” design. Interesting that there was no mention of the price…
John … if you have to ask the price, you can’t afford it. Methinks you and I will stick with our current rides 🙂
I’ve got an inquiry in regarding pricing. I’ll update when I get the info.
“At a base price of $653,000…”
One of the best all around GA planes ever.
Easy to fly, as safe as can be expected, carries a load, roomy and comfortable, stable instrument platform, relatively inexpensive to operate, and fast enough, especially at altitude with a turbo.
With that said, $653,000?!?!?!
They will sell 9.
the original price of a 182 in 1956 was $17,000 or about 3.5 times the median salary of $4800. The best figure I could find for the current median US salary is about $68,000 which means that this plane is 9.6 times the median salary. I am a 35 year old aerospace engineer. in 1956 in the same type of job I could have afforded to buy a 182 new, now I couldn’t even come close.
I think compared to the Cirrus and other aircraft that top $1million they’ll be attractive for many. Question really is what’s the real nicely appointed price?