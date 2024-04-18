Two-Week ATC Application Window Opens Friday

The FAA has launched a barrage of social media posts aimed at gathering applicants for its next intake of air traffic controller trainees. The next application period begins Friday and lasts until May 8. The agency is short about 3,000 controllers and is under pressure to get those posts filled in light of a rash of highly publicized runway incursions in the last couple of years and has received extra funding to expedite training and broaden the pool of candidates. But even though there is both political and bureaucratic will to get those positions filled, the agency is not backing off on the rigorous training and competency requirements.

Applicants can’t be older than 30 and must be U.S. citizens, nationals or those who owe allegiance to the U.S. (IFR-rated pilots get a leg up), pass a medical and be willing to take drug tests and the application does not sugar coat what is expected of applicants. “Individuals who do not successfully complete training at the FAA Academy and all other necessary requirements will have their employment terminated,” the application says. Starting wage for those who pass the numerous tests and on-the-job training get a starting salary of $43,727 plus benefits and location pay if applicable.